'Notable' fall in Scotland's alcohol death rate
The number of deaths caused by alcohol misuse in Scotland fell by 10% last year, according to new statistics.
Figures published by National Records of Scotland reveal 1,020 deaths in 2019 were linked to alcohol abuse.
The data also highlights 833 probable suicides - a small increase (6%) for a second year in a row.
And a total of 2,726 accidental deaths were recorded, a rise of 8.5%, with the majority caused by accidental poisonings or falls.
Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, welcomed the "notable" fall in the alcohol-specific deaths but said it was too early to tell if it can be maintained.
He said: "Since our records began in 1979, there have only been three other occasions where we have seen a reduction in the number of alcohol-specific deaths of around 10% or more in a single year.
"However, although an annual decrease of this magnitude is notable, further data will be required to see if this reduction continues and whether we will see a sustained shift in alcohol-specific deaths in Scotland."
Alcohol-specific deaths are those which are known to be a direct consequence of alcohol misuse, while alcohol-related deaths includes those which are only partially caused by abuse of alcohol.
The drop in alcohol-specific deaths in Scotland is the first substantial decrease in that category since 2012.
It follows the introduction of minimum unit pricing by the Scottish government in May 2018 a bid to cut consumption and save lives.
In January it emerged the amount of alcohol sold in Scotland's shops fell during the first year of minimum pricing but sales increased south of the border.
The NRS report also recorded the second successive annual increase in the suicide figures, following a downward trend since the early 2000s.
And the data shows that, after adjusting for age, the death rate for people in the most deprived areas was 1.9 times that of those in the least deprived areas.
This gap has gradually increased over time from a ratio of 1.6 in 2000.
The 2020 annual report will include data from first 10 months of the Covid pandemic, which some experts fear will be responsible for an increase in alcohol abuse and suicides.
Last year a report found Scotland has the highest rate of alcohol-specific deaths in the UK although rates have improved significantly in the past two decades.
The Office of National Statistics said the death rate in Scotland was twice that of England in 2018.