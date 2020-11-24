Covid in Scotland: Few changes expected in review of levels
- Published
Scotland's local Covid-19 alert levels are due to be reviewed, although First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she does not expect "much, if any, change".
Where each local authority area sits in the five-level system is reviewed every Tuesday ahead of an update at Holyrood.
No areas are expected to be moved up a level, with 11 central belt councils to remain in level four until 11 December.
Ms Sturgeon said the "overwhelming majority" of areas were likely to remain at their current level.
It has been confirmed that East Lothian will move down to level two, but Midlothian is to be held at level three due to concerns about a rise in cases in recent days.
Scotland moved to a five-level system of localised restrictions earlier in November, with the aim of suppressing the virus in high-prevalence areas but allowing more freedom in places with fewer cases.
Significant changes have been phased in over the past week, with 11 councils around Glasgow and west and central Scotland moving to level four, the top tier of measures.
This status - which covers some 2.3m people - is due to continue into December, and Ms Sturgeon said few changes were anticipated for the country's other 21 local authorities.
She had previously announced plans for East Lothian and Midlothian to move from level three down to level two as of Tuesday, but on Monday it was confirmed this would now only happen for East Lothian.
Ms Sturgeon said she knew this would be "disappointing for people in Midlothian", but said "it is better than moving down a level only to possibly have to move back up again in a week's time".
The council's leader, Labour councillor Derek Milligan, told BBC Scotland that the late decision would be "absolutely devastating" for local businesses which had already "placed massive orders for stock".
The latest set of levels will be discussed at the Scottish government's cabinet meeting on Monday morning, before Ms Sturgeon announces them in a Holyrood statement at 14:20.
She said the levels system "is already helping us in most parts of the country to reduce the number of new Covid cases".
She added: "The additional restrictions that came into force on Friday in many areas will, we hope, help to bring cases down further and faster, and to help to ease pressures on the NHS in the coming weeks and into January, and to save lives."
Reducing the prevalence of the virus is also key to the government's plans to allow a "slight and careful" easing of virus restrictions over Christmas.
Ms Sturgeon said on Monday that talks about a UK-wide approach to this had made "progress", but said any agreement would not extend to Hogmanay.
Opposition questions
The first minister will face questions from opposition leaders and backbench MSPs after her statement.
The Scottish Conservatives backed the move to impose level four restrictions, but have said they are concerned about the impact on businesses and have "serious reservations" about the application of the travel ban which has now been put down in law.
Scottish Labour meanwhile have actively called for the travel restrictions to be scrapped, saying the government should instead focus on properly resourcing the testing and tracing system and providing comprehensive support for health workers and businesses.
The Scottish Greens are calling for regular virus testing in schools, while the Lib Dems want better airport testing as part of the effort to "make Christmas safe".