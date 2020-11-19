BBC News

Covid in Scotland: Vaccine delivery expected next month

The first vaccination against coronavirus is expected to be delivered in Scotland next month, Jeane Freeman has announced.

The health secretary said the NHS would be ready to vaccinate people from the first week of December if they are given safety approval.

It is hoped up to one million people could be vaccinated by the end of January if there are no delays.

Frontline NHS and care workers will be among the first recipients.

Ms Freeman said distributing the vaccine would be one of "the biggest civilian logistical challenges in our lifetime".

