BBC News

Scotland's papers: Hopes for Christmas but questions over Covid plan

Published
image copyrightThe Herald
image copyrightScottish Daily Mail
image copyrightDaily Record
image copyrightThe i
image copyrightDaily Telegraph
image copyrightScotsman
image copyrightDaily Express
image copyrightMetro
image copyrightDaily Star
image copyrightDaily Telegraph
image copyrightScottish Sun
image copyrightP&J
image copyrightGlasgow Times
image copyrightEvening Telegraph
image copyrightEdinburgh News
image copyrightCourier
  • Daily Record
  • The Herald
  • The Scotsman
  • The Scottish Sun
  • The National
  • The Times
  • Daily Mail
  • Daily Express
  • Daily Star
  • Edinburgh Evening News
  • Glasgow Evening Times
  • Aberdeen Evening Express
  • Dundee Evening Telegraph