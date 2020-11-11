Arrest after cyclist dies in Cardross road crash
A cyclist has died following a road crash near Helensburgh.
Colin McCourt, 40, from Dumbarton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision with a car on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened on the A814, half a mile west of Cardross, at about 16:40. The road was closed for several hours for a collision investigation.
Police said a 44-year-old man had been arrested in connection with road traffic offences.
They said he was due to appear in Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
Officers said a number of people stopped to help at the scene of the crash and they asked any of those witnesses who have to yet to speak to police, to contact them.
They have also asked for dash-cam footage