Waverley owner faces legal action over Arran pier collision
Lawyers representing two passengers on board the Waverley when it struck a pier on Arran are launching legal action against the ship's owners.
A total of 24 people were reportedly injured when the paddle steamer crashed into Brodick Pier on 3 September.
Legal firm Thompsons Solicitors said the two passengers it was representing "had suffered terrible injuries".
Waverley Excursions, the company that owns and operates the boat, said it had no knowledge of any legal proceedings.
The owners of the paddle steamer said claims would be dealt with by their insurers but that anyone involved in the incident had received a full refund for the trip.
Thompsons Solicitors, however, said the two passengers it was representing had received no money from the operators.
The firm said it was also planning to act for several more passengers seeking damages.
More than 200 passengers and 26 crew were on board the paddle steamer when it collided with the pier as it arrived at Brodick.
Police, paramedics, coastguard and rescue helicopters were called when the alarm was raised at 17:15 BST.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing people falling over as the boat struck the pier.
According to the coastguard, some passengers were airlifted to hospital on the mainland.
More than 130 passengers were returned to the mainland on a late-night CalMac emergency ferry.
Nicola Thompson, the solicitor handling the legal action, said the boat was travelling at "a substantial speed" and with "enormous force" when it struck the pier.
She said passengers had been propelled forward and crashed into walls and bulkheads on the paddle steamer.
Ms Thompson said: "We are fast-tracking a legal claim on behalf of two passengers who were holidaying in Scotland and suffered terrible injuries due to the collision.
"Their entire trip was ruined and in addition they suffered the indignity of being refused any refund by the operators of the Waverley.
"We will be initiating further claims shortly and call on the ferry owners to meet with us to conclude these matters as quickly as possible."
The Waverley had only resumed sailing less than a fortnight before the incident, after being out of action for two years for a boiler refurbishment.
The boat, built in 1947 and described as the world's last seagoing paddle steamer, had been due to continue sailing until 12 September.
However, the Waverley's operators confirmed its sailing season was over and that the boat was badly damaged.