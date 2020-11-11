Covid in Scotland: Testing plan to allow students home for Christmas
By Jamie McIvor
BBC Scotland education correspondent
- Published
Details of how university students should be able to return home for Christmas will be announced later.
In a statement at Holyrood, Higher Education Minister Richard Lochhead is expected to outline a widespread Covid testing scheme
BBC Scotland expects that students would be tested twice, five days apart, with those testing negative on both occasions able to travel home.
Some universities are also discussing changing the date when their term ends.
Under the plan, students who test positive would need to isolate but if the test was carried out early enough, their isolation may end in time to allow them to go home before the festive period.
University principals are in talks which could lead to some institutions finishing up for the holidays earlier than scheduled.
This would be to minimise the number of students travelling across the country at any one time.
Once students are home, they would need to abide by the same restrictions on household gatherings and meetings as everyone else. But there would be no special rules for students at home.
Many universities are, however, anticipating more students than usual will remain in university accommodation over the holidays.
In particular they are aware many overseas students may be unable to return home or may be reluctant to risk travelling in case they need to quarantine once they return to the UK.
'Heartened and encouraged'
On Tuesday MSP Willie Rennie asked the first minister in Holyrood what was preventing her from replicating England's testing scheme for students.
Nicola Sturgeon said the government was "currently looking at the logistics" of using its supply of lateral flow testing devices - a new rapid test currently being used in Liverpool - and that Mr Rennie would be "heartened and encouraged" by the forthcoming statement.
Mr Lochhead is not expected to touch on how many students will still be expected to return to campus in January.
In recent weeks, some students have claimed they could have remained at home as their lectures and tutorials are mostly taking place online.
However universities have argued students still have access to certain facilities which they could not use from home.
Matt Crilly, NUS Scotland president, said students deserved the right to return home for the winter break and he wanted to see a coherent strategy from the Scottish government that allowed students to return home safely, while avoiding mass outbreaks.
"Many students rely on the support networks offered by their friends and families and going home to see them over the Christmas period can be critical for their mental health and wellbeing," Mr Crilly said.
"NUS Scotland is calling for a clear plan that has ample lead time, with a strategy including the use of mass testing, staggered departure dates and compassion.
"However, there will also be many students whose halls are their only home and others who will choose not to return home this festive period. We want to see the Scottish government offering additional support to student associations to ensure all students have access to facilities including catering (even if they are in non-catered halls), access to post rooms and mental health support."