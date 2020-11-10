BBC News

Covid in Scotland: Ferry deep-cleaned after four crew test positive

Published
image copyrightThe Carlisle Kid/ Geograph

A ferry has been deep-cleaned and returned to service with a new crew after some of the boat's workers tested positive for Covid-19.

The MV Isle of Lewis, which sails between Barra and Oban, was cleaned by specialists in Oban over the weekend. It was back on its route on Monday.

Four crew members who worked in the same "bubble" have tested positive.

Operator Caledonian MacBrayne said there had been a complete crew change "in line with strict procedures".

The MV Isle of Lewis sailed to Oban with no passengers on board for the boat to be cleaned.

Operations director Robert Morrison said: "CalMac crew work in strict bubbles in order to protect passengers and colleagues, and advice from NHS Western Isles is that no-one else is required to self-isolate unless they experience potential symptoms.

"In that case, advice should be sought from NHS Inform."

CalMac asked that passengers follow NHS and Scottish government guidance on Covid-19, including that they wear a mask while on board.

  • LEVELS: What are the restrictions in your area?
  • NUMBERS: Five key figures to watch out for
  • LOCKDOWN: Six months that changed our lives
  • CASES: Where are the latest cases in Scotland?

Related Topics

  • Isle of Barra
  • Ferries
  • CalMac
  • Oban

More on this story

  • Covid in Scotland: Ferry deep-cleaned after three crew test positive

    Published
    1 day ago