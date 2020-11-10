Scotland's papers: 'Hope at last' with vaccine breakthrough

Scotland's papers: 'Hope at last' with vaccine breakthroughPublishedduration6 minutes agoimage captionA breakthrough in the development of a vaccine for coronavirus is celebrated on Tuesday's front pages. The Daily Record says the vaccine, which clinical tests have shown has a 90% success rate, could be rolled out within weeks.image captionThe Herald says 800,00 batches of the vaccine could be available to Scots by the end of the year - with hopes that life could "return to normal" by next spring.image captionThe Scotsman is also in positive mood, saying scientists are thrilled with early trials of the vaccine. However, the paper says the good news is tempered by the fact that it comes just as the total number of coronavirus cases worldwide since the beginning of the pandemic passes 50 million.image caption"Vaccine discovery: the world celebrates" is the rather jubilant headline on the front page of the i - which also highlights the quote from vaccine developers that it is "a great day for science and humanity".image caption"One small jab for man..." is the headline in the Daily Mail, which says scientists have hailed the "giant leap for humanity". The Daily Mail reports that the "dramatic announcement" of the first effective Covid vaccine could see life return to normal by spring.image captionThe Daily Express focuses on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's promise that the UK will be at the "front of the pack" to acquire the new vaccine.image captionBritain has already ordered 40 million doses of the new vaccine, according to the Daily Telegraph. It also says the NHS has plans to create 1,500 vaccination sites within weeks in anticipation of the roll-out and is the only paper to use its front page to display the "priority list" of who will get the first jabs.image captionHow the vaccine was developed is looked at in detail on the front of the Times, which says 44,000 people enrolled in the global vaccine trial - which ran on three continents. The paper says that the first vaccine was decided "not just by clever science but by German commuters not wearing their masks, US students attending parties they shouldn't have, and Buenos Aires taxi drivers working despite a cough".image caption"A shot in the arm to beat Covid" is the take in the Metro, which says that news of the vaccine caused stock markets across the world to surge - including London's FTSE 100.image captionThe Daily Star also leads on the vaccine - although it has a slightly different approach. It greets the news that the jab was unveiled by the maker of sex drug Viagra with the headline "Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes!".image captionThe Sun takes a similar cheeky line - adding that the UK government has already bought 40 million doses of the drug from its manufacturer Pfizer.image caption"Hope at last" is the front page headline from The Courier, with a Tayside professor hailing the vaccine as "a potential game-changer" in the battle to defeat the virus.image captionThe Press and Journal leads with calls for an investigation into a possible link between a coronavirus outbreak at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the transfer of patients from Scotland's central belt.image captionAway from coronavirus, The National reports on former prime minister John Major warning Boris Johnson not to stand in the way of a second referendum on Scottish independence.image captionThe Evening Express says dozens of new school teachers will be recruited in Aberdeenshire to cope with staff shortages caused by Covid-19.image captionThe Glasgow Times reports that coronavirus cases are continuing to rise in the city - including an outbreak at Barlinnie prison.image captionThe Edinburgh News leads with Edinburgh's most expensive private school, Fettes, facing racism claims from former pupils, including the hosting of annual mock "slave auctions".image captionThe Evening Telegraph says a married police officer's career is in tatters after he was found guilty of sex attacks.Daily RecordThe HeraldThe ScotsmanThe Scottish SunThe NationalThe TimesDaily MailDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening Telegraph