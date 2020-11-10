Covid in Scotland: Local restriction levels to be reviewed
- Published
Scotland's local Covid-19 restrictions are due to be reviewed for the first time, although Nicola Sturgeon has warned that few changes are likely.
The first minister will announce where each council area will sit in the five-level system in a speech at Holyrood.
However, she has already said changes are "highly unlikely", with no regions expected to move down a level.
It is possible some councils could be moved up a tier, but Ms Sturgeon said she wanted to avoid this if possible.
The increase in coronavirus cases in Scotland has levelled off after weeks of tough restrictions on household gatherings and the hospitality trade, but ministers want to see a "significant and sustained" fall in numbers.
The new five-level system came into force on 2 November, and is to be reviewed on a weekly basis.
Most council areas in the central belt were initially placed in level three, with much of the rest of the country in level two.
A few more rural areas across the Highlands and Islands have been placed in level one, but none has been assigned to "level zero" - the tier which Ms Sturgeon has said is as close to normality as can be permitted until a Covid vaccine is developed.
The first minister will set out the latest levels in a statement at the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday afternoon, after agreeing them with her cabinet in the morning.
On Monday she said it was "highly unlikely" that there would be "any significant easing of restrictions".
She said: "While a plateauing of cases is undoubtedly better than a rise, we can't afford cases simply to plateau at their current, quite high level.
"We need them to fall, otherwise we will be badly exposed to any further rise in cases as we go deeper into winter. And we know that a further rise is entirely possible."
The first minister said it was unlikely that any area would see its level reduced unless there was a "significant and sustained" fall in case numbers, despite calls from local leaders in some areas with low prevalence.
And she said careful consideration would be given to whether any area should have its level increased. She pointed to Glasgow as one region where cases were "levelling off at quite a high level", raising the question of whether the current level of restrictions was enough to bring numbers down.
Decisions on what level each area is placed in are based on a range of factors including local case numbers, the availability of hospital and intensive care beds, travel patterns and the relationship with other nearby council areas.
Ms Sturgeon has also said she would address the issue of whether the current advice on not travelling in or out of level three or four areas would be set down in law.
She has previously warned that a nation-wide lockdown could be re-imposed if people flout guidelines and cause the virus to spread outside of areas with a high prevalence of infections.
There is not currently any prospect of a return to nation-wide measures, although the first minister has refused to rule that out in future.
And she has said she was "actively considering" imposing a system of fines for people who travel in or out of level three areas for non-essential reasons.
There have been questions over how this would work in practice, but Ms Sturgeon said that "when something is put in law, most people realise - more than they do when its guidance - that it's important".
'Rebuild our economy'
Opposition leaders will get the chance to question Ms Sturgeon following her statement at Holyrood.
The Scottish Conservatives have called on the government to establish a "coronavirus business advisory panel" to take part in deliberations over restrictions.
Leader Douglas Ross said: "In the absence of a vaccine, we need to listen to businesses on how we can evolve guidance where it is safe to do so. That is the only way we can rebuild our economy while still managing the virus."
Meanwhile Scottish Labour has said the government must ensure that health boards are ready to distribute vaccines, after "milestone" results in one drug trial.
Health spokeswoman Monica Lennon said: "We need a robust delivery plan for the Covid-19 vaccine in the national interest, including identifying priority patients, sufficient cold storage facilities and enough staff to administer the vaccine.
"The NHS is under tremendous strain and will need all available support to ensure every area of Scotland can be reached, including access to rural areas and the use of mobile units when needed."