Your pictures of Scotland 6 - 13 November

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 30 October and 6 November. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

image copyrightNick Card
image captionNick Card captured this scene of an otter silhouetted against the Loch of Stenness in Orkney as the sun was setting.
image copyrightDavid Hughes
image captionSurfers taking to the water off Aberdeen Beach on a wild morning in an image from David Hughes.
image copyrightJacki Gordon
image captionJacki Gordon's dog leads the way on a wander through Linn Park in Glasgow.
image copyrightNeil Brown
image captionNeil Brown was coming home from a hospital night shift when he stopped to take this image of a Highland cow relaxing in the morning sunlight.
image copyrightStuart Lilley
image caption"Bambi, please step forward," was Stuart Lilley's caption for his image of fallow deer at Laggan near Newtonmore.
image copyrightSheila Carswell
image captionAn above par sunrise at Lamlash Golf Course, Isle of Arran, said Sheila Carswell of her image.
image copyrightAmanda Bates
image captionAmanda Bates was on her morning run along Kelvin Way in Glasgow when she paused to take this shot. She said: "I love how the path is still wet from the recent rain, and the contrast of light and dark combined with the shadows cast on the wall gives it a bit of a magical feel."
image copyrightLinda Ormiston
image captionLinda Ormiston was captivated by the beautiful mist and autumn colours in Yair Forest in the Tweed Valley.
image copyrightJohn McGowan
image captionJohn McGowan, from Dingwall, captured this scene of a stag on a ridgeline. John said: "I stopped to take a picture of the amazing red sky when I noticed the stag on the skyline of a little mountain. One of those really lucky shots."
image copyrightArthur Campbell
image captionThe Isle of Rum framed in the entrance of a cave on the shore of the Isle of Eigg in a picture from Arthur Campbell.
image copyrightJohn Christie
image captionA thin layer of fog over Mortonhall Golf Course in John Christie's picture taken from the Braid Hills, Edinburgh.
image copyrightLewis Campbell
image captionSundown on the summit of Allermuir in the Pentlands. "I named the picture 'A Socially Distanced Sunset'," said Lewis Campbell, who arrived just as a the sun went down.
image copyrightStephen Wilson
image captionA view of "mystical hills" from West Kip in the Pentlands in an image from Stephen Wilson.
image copyrightCameron O'Donnell
image captionAuld Reekie in the flog. Cameron O'Donnell took his picture from the Crags in Edinburgh.
image copyrightJennifer Bonner
image captionJennifer Bonner described her image as showing "golden hour" from Rhu looking on to Arisaig Bay
image copyrightDianne Mcleish
image captionDianne Mcleish's photo of moody skies over Burghead on the Moray Firth.
image copyrightRita Duncan
image captionRita Duncan described her picture as showing an "angry bird keeping watch over The Old Course, St Andrews".
image copyrightDerek Meehan
image captionDerek Meehan, from Stonehaven, took this shot of an atmospheric bike ride towards Culra on the Ben Alder Estate.
image copyrightChris Wilson
image captionThe Bo'ness History Ironwork Sculpture is the subject of a photo from Chris Wilson.
image copyrightTom Ferrington
image captionTom Ferrington, from Edinburgh, was on an early morning run when he encountered these horses and riders at the summit of Allermuir hill.
image copyrightMartin Holt
image captionAn atmospheric scene in the Tweed Valley photographed by Martin Holt.
image copyrightRon Macdonald
image captionRon Macdonald's shot of a shape-shifting starling murmuration over Ellon in Aberdeenshire.
image copyrightJohn Parker
image captionEarly morning at Lanark Loch. John Parker said it was like light at the end of the tunnel the day a potential vaccine for Covid-19 was announced.
image copyrightRosie Tallach
image caption"Out for a drook’ed walk along the Beauly Firth, and found this 'treasure'", said Rosie Tallach of her picture of damp spider's web.
image copyrightBruce Murray
image captionBruce Murray said of his photo of two joggers: "I took this on a very foggy walk to work in Edinburgh."
image copyrightStephen Keenan
image captionAutumn colours at The Mound, Loch Fleet, in Stephen Keenan's image.
image copyrightElena Dyu
image captionElena Dyu said these clouds reflected in Loch Morlich looked like the Scotland flag.
image copyrightAl Boyd
image captionAl Boyd enjoyed the autumn finery of Selm Muir Forest, Kirknewton.
image copyrightGordon Kirkby
image captionGordon Kirkby took this picture from his back garden near Whitebridge as the sun went down over Loch Ness. He said: "For about three or four minutes the sky looked as though it was on fire."
image copyrightMoira Carrigan
image captionMoira Carrigan took her picture on the morning of the Scotland national men's football team's game against Serbia. She said: "Sunrise on the Forth on the day Scotland qualified for Euros".

