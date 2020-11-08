BBC News

Covid in Scotland: Three die with the virus as 1,115 test positive

Three people were reported to have died with Covid-19 on Saturday, according to official statistics.

It marks a significant fall from the 39 recorded on Friday, but register offices are generally closed at weekends.

The Scottish government figures also show that 1,115 people tested positive for the virus - down from 1,596 the previous day.

Of the 17,229 new tests that were carried out, 7.3% were positive.

The number of people in hospital stayed the same - 1,245 - and the number of people in intensive care rose from 106 on Friday to 111 on Saturday.

The statistics also show:

  • A total of 416 positive cases were reported in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde
  • There were 245 in Lanarkshire, 122 in Lothian and 101 in Ayrshire and Arran.
  • No new cases were recorded in Orkney or Shetland. There was one in the Western Isles.
