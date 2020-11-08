Covid in Scotland: Ferry deep-cleaned after three crew test positive
- Published
An islands ferry will be deep-cleaned after three crew members tested positive for Covid-19.
The MV Isle of Lewis, which sails between Barra and Oban, has returned to Oban without any passengers.
Operator Caledonian MacBrayne said it would be cleaned by a specialists in line with "strict procedures".
The firm's operations director, Robert Morrison, said a relief crew would be brought in to operate the vessel when it returns to service.
"CalMac crew work in strict bubbles in order to protect passengers and colleagues but anyone concerned about potential symptoms should check the NHS Inform website," he added.
On its website, CalMac has warned that the 13:40 sailing from Oban to Castlebay, Barra, was at "heightened risk of cancellation" due to operational reasons.