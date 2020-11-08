Remembrance Sunday: Scots to observe two minute silence from doorsteps
Thousands of people are expected to observe a two-minute silence on their doorsteps as Remembrance Sunday events across Scotland are cancelled.
Traditional community remembrance parades have been called off due to coronavirus restrictions.
And for the first time the public will not be allowed to attend the national service of remembrance in Edinburgh.
The scaled-back, socially-distanced event will be at the Scottish National War Memorial in Edinburgh Castle.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Frank Ross, the Lord Provost of Edinburgh, will be among those laying wreaths after the service, which will be streamed online.
Smaller remembrance services, where numbers are strictly limited, are taking place in churches across Scotland.
However restrictions on outdoor gatherings mean traditional parades and wreath-laying ceremonies at local war memorials have been cancelled.
Instead people are being asked to take part in an act of remembrance on their own doorsteps.
"It is deeply disappointing that remembrance events are being impacted in this way given their importance to so many people," said Dr Claire Armstrong, the chief executive of veterans charity Legion Scotland.
"Coronavirus must not cancel remembrance, but public safety is paramount. We are calling on everyone to take to their doorsteps at 11am on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day to observe the two-minute silence.
"We must be united in spirit, if not in person, to ensure that we pay our respects to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice."
Dawn reading
People in the UK were first asked to observe a two minute silence to remember the war dead on 11 November 1919 - a year after the end of World War One.
Remembrance Sunday became the main focus of commemoration since the conclusion of World War Two in 1945.
The acts of remembrance have continued every year until 2020 but many people are determined to continue the tradition and ensure the victims of conflict are not forgotten.
Ahead of the national memorial service, actress Valerie Edmund will stand next to the National War Memorial at dawn to read out the names of casualties from World War Two.
She told BBC Scotland: "The restrictions that we all palpably feel and are all part of our lives just now will one day be lifted. For these people, the only thing that was lifted for them was their coffins."
Meanwhile a community in South Ayrshire has put together a "virtual remembrance event" - a a film of the stories of local people affected by the wars.
Wreath laying
The service at the National War Memorial will be led by the Moderator of the Church of Scotland the Right Rev Dr Martin Fair.
Nicola Sturgeon and MP David Duguid, the parliamentary under-secretary of state for Scotland, will be among those giving readings.
"Remembrance Sunday is an opportunity for all of us to take time to commemorate those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country," Ms Sturgeon said.
"It allows us a chance to honour the memory of those who gave their lives in the two world wars and other conflicts while also paying tribute to our veterans and those who continue to serve today.
"Commemorations this year have had to be marked differently because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and we understand it will be disappointing to many people that national services will not be open to the public.
"I am privileged to be able to lay a wreath today on behalf of the people of Scotland."
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said Remembrance Sunday would "feel very different" but people should not let the restrictions stand in the way of them paying their respects.
"I know people in Scotland, as they will across the UK, will still take the time to think, to reflect, and to give private thanks to all those who have served and fallen," he said.
"We will, individually, take a moment to recognise the sacrifice of all those who have given their lives protecting our country.
"Even in these difficult and unprecedented times, we will remember them."