Scotland's papers: 'Trump dumped' as Biden vows to 'unite and heal'Publishedduration7 minutes agoimage caption"Trump is dumped" is the headline on the Sunday National. Many of the front pages feature the news that Joe Biden has been elected as the next president of the US.image captionFull page photographs of a smiling Joe Biden appear on the front of many of Sunday's papers, including the Sunday Mail, following his win.image captionThe Sunday Telegraph quotes Mr Biden in its headline: "It's time for America to heal." His running mate, Kamala Harris, becomes the first woman of colour to be elected vice-president in the country's history, the newspaper adds. But, it also highlights Donald Trump's warning that the election "is far from over" as he vowed to fight on through the courts.image captionThe Sunday Times reports that joyous scenes erupted in parts of the US after four days of deadlock in the presidential election. The newspaper reports Mr Biden's comments that he is "honoured and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me".image captionThe Sunday Express leads on Mr Biden's message to "unite and heal". Away from the presidential election, the newspaper pictures the Queen wearing a face mask at the grave of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey. The pandemic won't stop her leading tributes to heroes, the Scottish Sunday Express says.image caption"President Joe," announces The Sunday Post. The newspaper says Mr Biden has taken the White House as Mr Trump has refused to concede.image captionThe former head of GCHQ has warned that SNP plans to get rid of Trident nuclear weapons are incompatible with the party's intention for the country to join Nato in the event of a Yes vote, The Herald reports.image captionAJ Pritchard, who was to star in the upcoming season of I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, has tested positive for Covid-19, The Scottish Sun reports.