Scottish Portrait awards shortlist announced

image copyrightPeter Iain Campbell
image captionPeter Iain Campbell captured this image of Milli Kuzem after his daughters discovered a hidden path along a stretch of the River Kelvin not far from their Glasgow home.

The shortlist for the Richard Coward Scottish Portrait Awards was announced this week.

Glasgow-based contenders dominate the competition, which recognises black and white photography and carries a top prize of £3,000.

The winner will be announced on 18 November.

The images will feature in an exhibition being held in Edinburgh until 28 November, in Glasgow (at the Glasgow Art Club) from mid-January to mid-February and then travels on to Banff.

The awards are run by a team of volunteers supported by the Scottish Arts Trust.

Judge Simon Murphy said there were twice as many entries compared with 2019 and the standard was very high.

He added: "All the judging is done anonymously. We have no idea who took the photographs and entries came from all over the country."

image copyrightBen Douglas
image captionBen Douglas from Dundee has been photographing his friends and their band for several years. The judges enjoyed the contrast between the sharp style of the band and the dank alley, the strength of expression in each of the subjects and the quality of the print.
image copyrightRobert Andrew
image captionRobert Andrew spends part of every year working as a mountain path builder in some of Scotland's wildest, toughest and most beautiful places. His photograph shows a fellow path-builder Trefor on an especially tough and windy day.
image copyrightSamuel Temple
image captionSamuel Taylor's photograph shows Colombian dancer Dyron during a moment of rest. The judges praised the quality of the print, loved the power of Dyron's gaze and the setting that conjured innumerable stories.
image copyrightTommy Ga-Ken Wan
image captionTommy Ga-Ken Wan's portrait of Gareth and Andrew which captures a tender moment on a hot summer's day in Queen's Park, Glasgow. The judges saw his photograph of Gareth and Andrew as timely, important and deeply expressive.

All photos are subject to copyright.

