Scottish Portrait awards shortlist announced
The shortlist for the Richard Coward Scottish Portrait Awards was announced this week.
Glasgow-based contenders dominate the competition, which recognises black and white photography and carries a top prize of £3,000.
The winner will be announced on 18 November.
The images will feature in an exhibition being held in Edinburgh until 28 November, in Glasgow (at the Glasgow Art Club) from mid-January to mid-February and then travels on to Banff.
The awards are run by a team of volunteers supported by the Scottish Arts Trust.
Judge Simon Murphy said there were twice as many entries compared with 2019 and the standard was very high.
He added: "All the judging is done anonymously. We have no idea who took the photographs and entries came from all over the country."
