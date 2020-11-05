Scotland's papers: Travel ban threat and Biden 'inches closer' to win

Scotland's papers: Travel ban threat and Biden 'inches closer' to winPublishedduration9 minutes agoimage captionThe Scottish government is "actively considering" putting a travel ban into law with fines for those who travel in and out of Covid-19 hotspots, The Scottish Sun reports.image caption"Nobody move", the Daily Record quips about the threat of a travel ban. It features a picture of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's face, edited onto a policewoman's body. She has said limiting travel was "absolutely essential" in containing the virus, but current advice on not moving in or out of Level 3 areas is not put down in law and cannot currently be enforced by police.image captionHowever, the travel ban could be brought into law next week, reports The Scotsman. The first minister has faced criticism over the threat, and denied it would be "an inappropriate overreach of the state", but rather was "about keeping people safe".image captionThe Daily Express front page highlights that there could be fines for breaking the travel restrictions - with the current fixed penalty framework, starting at £60, the likely "starting point" for any enforcement.image captionThe Press and Journey carries a story about grieving parents who have urged others to tell their children they love them every night after their 16-year-old son took his own life due to the strain of the coronavirus lockdown.image copyrightCourier front page image captionNearly 500 children have been forced to self-isolate after a "surge" in coronavirus cases at Perth and Kinross schools, The Courier reports.image captionSport fixtures between schools have been stopped by Glasgow City Council to minimise the risk of Covid spreading, the Glasgow Times reports.image captionThe US election results are "on a knife edge", according to The National. President Donald Trump has claimed victory, despite his Democratic rival Joe Biden edging closer to the White House.image captionThe Times says life in the US "seemed to be on hold" on Wednesday night as Americans waited for a result, with key battleground states "feverishly grappling with a huge increase in postal votes" because of the coronavirus pandemic. The paper points out that "a higher number of postal votes were requested by registered Democrats than by Republicans".image captionIt's Mr Biden's picture, not Mr Trump's, that dominates the Daily Telegraph's front page. It reports that the Trump campaign has filed lawsuits "demanding vote counting be halted" in Michigan and Pennsylvania, while the president's claim that he had won despite so many votes yet to be counted was "unprecedented in modern US political history". The paper reports that Mr Trump has had a "better showing" among Latino voters and African-American men, but Mr Biden "did much better among white men" than Hillary Clinton did in 2016 - "eating into Mr Trump's core base".image caption"Make America wait again," quips the Metro. It says Mr Biden was "inching closer" to a win on Wednesday night while a "seemingly desperate" president threatened legal action. It points out that, even without all votes counted, Mr Biden had won more votes than any candidate in history - surpassing the 69,498,516 who backed Barack Obama in 2008.image captionFor the i, Mr Trump's challenge to "routine counting of postal ballots" marks the beginning of a "poisonous legal battle". The paper calls it an "attempt to prevent defeat" and says "every vote matters in key states" with recounts "demanded after slim victory margins".image captionThe Herald reports that democracy is "on the edge" in the election, as the Trump campaign challenges vote counts in the key states of Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan.image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail front page highlights that Mr Biden claims victory is in sight, as Mr Trump also claims to be winning - despite many uncounted votes remaining.image captionA Scottish engineer who faced a year in a Qatari jail over a drugs charge has been told he can fly home, the Edinburgh Evening News reports. He was detained because a herb grinder had been found in his luggage.image captionThe Daily Star, also leading on coronavirus as England enters a four-week lockdown from Thursday, pictures a supermarket shopper with their face blurred out on its front page. Shoppers "went officially nuts" on Wednesday, it says, "panic-buying" pasta, rice and even tortilla chips.image captionThe Evening Telegraph reports that a couple’s birthday trip was ruined after they they made an unpleasant discovery at a filthy” Tayside holiday resort.Daily RecordThe HeraldThe ScotsmanThe Scottish SunThe NationalThe TimesDaily MailDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening Telegraph