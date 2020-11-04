Charles Rennie Mackintosh bedside cabinet sells for £250,000
- Published
A mahogany bedside cabinet designed by artist and architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh has sold for £250,000 at auction.
The "exceptionally rare" work dates to 1916 and was first housed in the only English home designed by Mackintosh - 78 Derngate in Northampton.
A pencil drawing for a book cover by Mackintosh's sister-in-law Frances Macdonald MacNair fetched £125,000 at the same auction.
That was 10 times more than estimated.
The sales were the highlights of a two-day international auction by Lyon & Turnbull.
The company's head of design, John Mackie, said: "The prices achieved today reaffirm the international standing of these visionary Glasgow artists and the ongoing appetite of the market to acquire outstanding design."
Related Topics
- Published
- 29 November 2018