Charles Rennie Mackintosh bedside cabinet sells for £250,000

Published
image copyrightLyon & Turnbull
image captionThe "exceptionally rare" Mackintosh cabinet dates to 1916

A mahogany bedside cabinet designed by artist and architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh has sold for £250,000 at auction.

The "exceptionally rare" work dates to 1916 and was first housed in the only English home designed by Mackintosh - 78 Derngate in Northampton.

A pencil drawing for a book cover by Mackintosh's sister-in-law Frances Macdonald MacNair fetched £125,000 at the same auction.

That was 10 times more than estimated.

image copyrightLyon & Turnbull
image captionFrances Macdonald MacNair's book cover design fetched £125,000

The sales were the highlights of a two-day international auction by Lyon & Turnbull.

The company's head of design, John Mackie, said: "The prices achieved today reaffirm the international standing of these visionary Glasgow artists and the ongoing appetite of the market to acquire outstanding design."

image copyrightPublic domain
image captionCharles Rennie Mackintosh designed the cabinet for a house in Northampton

