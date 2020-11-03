Calls for firework ban over 'irresponsible' use
Calls for restrictions on fireworks have intensified following claims that rockets were fired "horizontally on streets" in Glasgow.
Campaigners say they should be banned outside non-licensed displays due to "irresponsible" behaviour which "gets worse every year".
Earlier this week fireworks were set off at police in Dundee during a major disturbance.
Riot police have been placed on standby in case of trouble on Bonfire Night.
Danny Phillips from Glasgow, who has spearheaded a campaign for restrictions on the sale and use of fireworks, said a recent spate of incidents in Glasgow has involved men "up to age 28".
"We've seen incidents where fireworks were fired horizontally along the street," he told Good Morning Scotland. "Why do we sell anything that requires to have riot police on standby?
"It gets worse and worse every year and it's mostly young men - not kids. It's also people just using them irresponsibly in their back gardens.
"I would prefer to see them banned except from licensed displays."
A review group, commissioned by the Scottish government last year, is due to publish its findings on potential measures that could improve firework safety.
The group has examined potential restrictions such as curfews, no-firework zones and controls to fireworks on private properties.
'Reckless behaviour'
Ahead of 5 November, Police Scotland is launching Operation Moonbeam - its annual response to violence and anti-social behaviour around Bonfire Night.
Senior officers say the operation has reduced criminal activity since 2017, when there was significant violence and disorder.
Public fireworks displays have been cancelled this year.
Assistant chief constable Tim Mairs, who is in charge of Operation Moonbeam, said: "Divisional commanders will be given significant levels of specialist resource, including public order-trained officers, to supplement their local policing teams and help them address any issues that arise."
He said officers would work with other emergency services to prevent and respond to reports of criminality.
He added: "We have been engaging with young people extensively through our school inputs to highlight the risks associated with reckless behaviour involving fireworks and of course, alcohol.
"Parents and guardians of young people also have a vital role to play and I would ask you all have very frank conversations with those in your care about the risks of getting involved in violence and disorder."
Alasdair Perry, head of prevention at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, also warned people about the risks of private use of fireworks.
"With many public events cancelled due to Covid-19, we know people may consider hosting their own firework events," he said.
"We are therefore strongly encouraging anyone who does wish to host a private event to reduce the risk by ensuring to familiarise themselves with our fireworks code and fire safety guidance.
"Do not take risks because the consequences can be devastating."