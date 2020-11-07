BBC correspondent: 'Long Covid has left me exhausted for seven months'

I can still do things but every action has repercussions. If I empty the whole dishwasher at once I might get a migraine so I do one layer at a time. If I go for a walk, I have to go straight to bed afterwards. If I walk too far I might end up with a fever. Vertigo, brain fog, tremors and heart palpitations come and go as they please. And there's the constant sinking fatigue - plus a gnawing anxiety because I don't know when I will get better.