Parents urged to apply now for new Scottish child payment
- Published
The application process will open early for Scotland's new additional child benefit.
The Scottish child payment offers £10 per week for every child under six to eligible families on low incomes.
The benefit is due to be paid from 15 February 2021, but parents are being urged to apply from Monday 9 November to manage the expected high demand for the extra payment.
It is hoped it will be extended to children under 16 by the end of 2022.
Scotland is the only part of the UK to offer the additional payment which could support up to 194,000 children this financial year. It is separate from the UK government's child benefit.
'Game changer'
The scheme has been praised by campaign groups, with the Poverty Alliance saying they were "delighted" and the Child Poverty Action Group calling it an "absolute game changer".
The payment was announced in June 2019 as part of the Tackling Child Poverty Delivery Plan and will be paid to parents every four weeks.
Ministers have prioritised the early introduction for families with a child under six and despite the impact and disruption of Covid-19, are able to start payments from early 2021.
Social Security Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: "The Scottish child payment is the most ambitious anti-poverty measure currently being undertaken anywhere in the UK. Almost 60% of all children in poverty live in a family where a child is under six so I am proud we are able to introduce it early for families with young children - almost two years ahead of the original commitment.
"We are expecting a significant demand for this new payment so are opening applications early from Monday 9 November and will make the first payments in around 15 weeks."
She said that significantly more families were now relying on benefits due to the events of this year and that the payment would help lift children in Scotland out of poverty.
'Basics and necessities'
Parents who apply early will start to receive cash from 15 February, those who apply afterwards will be paid from the application date.
Paul Carberry, Action for Children director for Scotland, said his staff were seeing the effects of child poverty every day.
He said: "One simple act to help reduce child poverty is by putting money in the pockets of parents.
"The impacts of poverty are profound for Scotland's children, from poor mental and physical health and wellbeing to poor performance at school. The Scottish child payment will offer vital financial support for children, young people, and their families. It can give back choice and dignity. We urge all eligible families to apply for this."
However, the Scottish Green party feared the move did not go far enough.
Social security spokeswoman Alison Johnstone said: "Now, more than ever, we need to plug the holes in the UK's broken social security system, so I do welcome the introduction of the child payment.
"However, I am seriously concerned that this support won't get to every family who needs it, with estimates suggesting one fifth of those eligible may not claim because they are not aware of it, while others who don't claim qualifying benefits like universal credit will also miss out.
"It is essential that government awareness-raising takes place in communities to ensure the maximum possible benefit."