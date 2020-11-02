Covid in Scotland: Sturgeon faces 'dilemma' over lockdown decision
Scotland's first minister says she faces a "dilemma" over whether a national lockdown should be imposed while furlough support is available.
Nicola Sturgeon said she was seeking "absolute clarity" from the Treasury as to whether financial support was only available while England is locked down.
A new five-level system of measures came into force in Scotland on Monday.
Ms Sturgeon said a decision on whether to go further within days may depend on how long furlough funding is available.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has also called for the UK government to "commit to extending furlough if Scotland needs to go into lockdown".
