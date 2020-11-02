Covid in Scotland: NHS dentistry returns but no 'business as usual'
- Published
The full range of NHS dental treatments has been restored - but patients are being warned it is not "business as usual".
Restrictions put in place earlier in the Covid pandemic have been lifted, and normal NHS patient charges reinstated across Scotland.
But officials warned that strict hygiene measures could limit the number of available appointments.
Dentists may have to prioritise patients who require emergency care.
Dentistry has faced particular challenges because many procedures generate a fine spray of air and water, or aerosol, which can spread the virus.
Practices are required to rigorously clean surfaces between patients and ensure adequate ventilation while staff must wear tight-fitting masks as well as other protective equipment.
Some dentists have raised concerns that NHS dentistry will not be viable because it relies on a "conveyor belt" model of seeing large numbers of patients for relatively brief appointments.
In one health board, officials have warned the public that should continue to expect constraints on treatment.
NHS Tayside director of dentistry Morag Curnow said: "It is very important for patients to be aware that the services will not yet return to 'business as usual' due to the continuing Covid-19 safety measures that need to be taken in practices.
"The number of available appointments will be reduced and it will be necessary for dental practices to prioritise appointments for patients who require urgent dental care, those at greatest risk of oral disease and those patients who could not be seen during the lockdown period.
"Practices will also look very different due to the public health measures that will be put in place to keep staff and patients safe.
Waiting rooms may be closed and dental teams will be wearing suitable personal protective equipment."