Covid in Scotland: Sturgeon seeks clarity over furlough extension
Nicola Sturgeon has said she is seeking clarity over the furlough scheme extension following the announcement of a four-week lockdown in England.
The scheme, which pays up to 80% of wages of people unable to work, will now run until December.
The first minister said she wanted to know if the support was available to Scottish firms now and in the future if Scotland goes into a deeper lockdown.
Scotland is currently adopting a regional approach to restrictions.
A new five-level system will come into effect on Monday, with most of the central belt in level 3.
Ms Sturgeon said she believed tougher measures introduced in late September were starting to have an impact.
However, she added: "We are monitoring the spread of the virus in all parts of Scotland on a daily basis to assess if, to what extent and at what speed the slowdown is continuing. We will not hesitate to increase the level of protection either locally or nationally if required."
The four-week lockdown in England, which begins on Thursday, will see the closure of pubs, restaurants, gyms, non-essential shops and places of worship although schools, colleges and universities can stay open.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the measures, despite his previous opposition to a new national lockdown after modelling suggested the spread of the infection could overwhelm the NHS and see the number of deaths rise possibly as high as 4,000 a day across the UK.
Ms Sturgeon repeated her advice to avoid non-essential travel to and from England, as well as other parts of the UK.
She also urged people stick to the new rules that come into force in Scotland at 06:00 on Monday.
She said: "I encourage everyone to find out what level their local authority is in and to stick to the rules in their area.
"I also urge everyone to follow two key national restrictions by not mixing with other households inside our homes, and not travelling to or from any part of the country in level 3 unless it is absolutely essential."
Ms Sturgeon said there would be discussions in the coming days on the details of how the extended furlough scheme would work in Scotland.
"A crucial point for us is whether support on the scale announced for English businesses is available for Scottish businesses now or if we needed to impose further restrictions later - or if it is only available if Scotland has a full lockdown at the same time as a lockdown in England," she said.
In another tweet responding to news the extension until December would be UK-wide, she said: "This is good and expected.
"But a key question - is it only available during the period of English lockdown?
"Or will it be available in event a devolved gov thinks it necessary to have tougher restrictions at a later stage?"