Your pictures of Scotland 30 October - 6 November

Published

image copyrightFiona Brannan
image captionIn plane sight: "Took this picture at Troon Beach", says Fiona Brannan. "Catching a rare event at the moment".
image copyrightBilly Darroch
image captionBonnie and Clyde: A lovely river sunrise from Greenock waterfront on the way to work, courtesy of Billy Darroch.
image copyrightAlan Affleck
image captionRest your eyes on this: "Watching the sunrise is a great excuse for a rest when out running in the Pentlands from Allermuir Hill", says Alan Affleck.
image copyrightAdemola Makinde
image captionDawn delight: "This picture was taken on my daily early morning cycle and I hope it is appealing enough to you", says Ademola Makinde in Hamilton.
image copyrightSimon Rees
image captionGlen-glow: "Just as we got to Glencoe, the heavens opened, but in a way that filled the valley with sunlight", says Simon Rees.
image copyrightAngela Bruce
image captionWeb designer: "John Nichols in Shetland got creative with a bale", says Angela Bruce of this Halloween effort.
image copyrightSam Jones
image captionThe calm before the storm: Autumn reflections at Aros Park, Tobermory, Isle of Mull, before Storm Aiden arrived, thanks to Sam Jones.
image copyrightSean Cameron
image captionMr Ben: "A view to Loch Lomond from halfway up Ben Vorlich", from Sean Cameron.
image copyrightLorraine Paton
image captionFor my next trick, a treat: Squirreling away some Halloween nuts, from Lorraine Paton.
image copyrightJohn Jack
image captionDark matter: "Trying out the camera on my new phone at Loch Lomond (Milarrochy Bay), looking dark and imposing", says John Jack. "Surprising at 14:30 in the afternoon! Still lovely for a wee outdoor trek".
image copyrightDave Stewart
image captionStreaming service: Dave Stewart of Leith spotted someone who thought they "otter" have a rest from the water.
image copyrightMark Reynolds
image captionThat's snow a bad view: Aonach Mor, taken from the Highbridge path in Spean Bridge, courtesy of Mark Reynolds.
image copyrightFrank Mcgunnigle
image captionA good beach day, without a shadow of a doubt: "Extra long shadows on Findhorn beach", says Frank McGunnigle, with Cath and Buddy.
image copyrightMatthew Greig
image captionSummit meeting: "Here’s a picture of my partner Emily on the summit of Ben MacDui", says Matthew Greig. "The sun crept out for about five minutes between intense snow showers".
image copyrightJane Sayliss
image captionSitting on the fence: "A lovely little robin perched on a post with its feathers being ruffled by the autumn breeze", says Jane Sayliss at Mellon Charles, near Altbea, Wester Ross. "It made no attempt to fly away and I was able to take this cute photo".
image copyrightCalum Barr
image captionA quiet place: "Kelvin Way in Glasgow while the road is open to pedestrians and cyclists", says Calum Barr.
image copyrightAlex Grant
image captionSkye high: "The impressive Quiraing", courtesy of Alex Grant.
image copyrightJohn Lang
image captionEarning his stripes: John Lang spotted this 'tiger' keeping an eye on events at Linwood Waste Recycling Centre.
image copyrightLouise Connor
image captionPeak viewing: "A colourful surprise at the top of Dumyat in Stirling", says Louise Connor. "The silver lining of a bit of rain!"
image copyrightAndy Gillies
image captionLight speed: "I went to Dalmeny Station on a rather chilly night and waited ages to capture a light trail", says Andy Gillies.
image copyrightStephen McGloin
image captionA bright outlook: Iona having fun despite the rain in Newlands Park, Glasgow, courtesy of Stephen McGloin.
image copyrightRobbie Preece
image captionPheasant company? "This was up the hill into the bright light so ended up a silhouette at Blinkbonny, near Newburgh in Fife", says Robbie Preece. "Think it’s a peahen, but maybe a pheasant, it's caused a good debate".
image copyrightMark Reynolds
image captionSoldiering on: "A snap of the world-famous Commando Memorial at Spean Bridge, with a snow clad Nevis Range in the distance", from Mark Reynolds.
image copyrightMiles Welsh
image captionWitch way up? The dramatic waterfalls known as ‘The Morvern Witches’ at Lochaline, from Miles Welsh. "Their white hair streams behind them in the gale".
image copyrightFiona Cook
image captionDoggy bagging a climb: "The only thing that beats the view is the mackerel morsel Lyra can’t wait to eat", says Fiona Cook in Skye, above Kylerhea looking towards Glen Elg.
image copyrightJohn MacDonald
image captionEagle-eyed view: "A white-tailed sea eagle we spotted perched on a branch whilst out walking along the shore of Loch Linnhe in Morvern", says John MacDonald.
image copyrightStewart Daniels
image captionPart of a crafted poppy tribute display created by The Strathaven Combat, Crocheting and Knitting Ninjas, as seen by Stewart Daniels.
image copyrightNorbert David
image captionCore blimey: "I managed to catch one of the local albino squirrels eating an apple", says Norbert David in Edinburgh.
image copyrightBecky Metcalf
image captionThe (red and yellow and pink and green, purple and orange and) Blue Toon: Peterhead harbour looking doubly good thanks to Becky Metcalf's rainbows photo.
image copyrightDerek Ryan
image captionThe next step: "My wife, Linda, on her first day of retirement at Forvie beach after 42 years of service", says Derek Ryan. "Many more walks to come!"
image copyrightAlan Tough
image captionA berry proud look: "I spotted this solitary waxwing at Roseisle in Moray", says Alan Tough. "Hopefully they'll arrive in large numbers very soon."
image copyrightShona MacLeod
image captionA bird in the hand: "I found this little wren in Kinlochewe after it had flown indoors by mistake and had tired itself out", says Shona MacLeod. "It let me pick it up and take it outside and rested on my hand for a few minutes while it regained its energy then flew away. It was a magical moment!"
image copyrightLaura Johnstone
image captionBirthday boy: Cameron celebrating turning two with a walk at the National Trust for Scotland's Geilston Garden in Cardross, as photographed by mum Laura Johnstone
image copyrightClare Maclean
image captionYou ain't nothin' but a hound dog: "Happy Halloween from Fergus" was the message from Clare Maclean.
image copyrightLucy Conway
image captionH-eyebrow humour: One-year-olds Cohen and Jamie were Still Game for dressing up for Halloween in Carnoustie, as photographed by Lucy Conway.
image copyrightKaren Muscat
image captionAre you havin' neigh laugh? "Captured this wee Shetland pony in Orkney and thought it would cheer everyone up", says Karen Muscat. "Made me laugh so much. Laughter is the best medicine".

