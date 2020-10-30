Older school pupils to wear face coverings in class at level 3 and 4
- Published
Senior pupils and their teachers are being advised to wear face coverings in classrooms for schools in the new level 3 and 4 restriction areas.
The Scottish government has released new guidance on school safety to take account of the new five-level Covid alert system, which begins on Monday.
Children who are shielding are also being advised not to go to school if their area goes into level 4.
No local authority has been placed under that measure yet.
Most of the central belt of Scotland is in level 3, including Glasgow and Edinburgh as well as Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and the Lothians. Dundee, Stirling and Falkirk are also in level 3.
The guidance says face coverings should be worn by adults in schools at all times where they cannot keep two metres from other adults and children, with some exceptions in P1-2.
Face coverings should also be worn by parents and other visitors to any school site, including at drop-off and pick-up.
The updated guidance says senior phase pupils - S4-6 - in level 3 and 4 areas and their teachers should wear face coverings in classrooms, as well as when they are moving around the school and in communal areas.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney said this recommendation in particular was a change from previous advice.
He told the daily media briefing: "The evidence suggests there are slightly higher infection and transmission risks for people around the age of 16 to 17. So the use of face coverings is an additional precautionary measure in areas where there is increased incidence of the virus."
Mr Swinney, who is also education secretary, said none of the areas in the new framework for dealing with Covid required school closures or blended learning. Although he said that remote learning remained a "contingency".
Guidance for school staff and pupils at the highest clinical risk (shielding) has also been updated.
At Level 3, parents or guardians should discuss with their GP or clinician whether children who are shielding should attend school.
At Level 4, the current advice is that children on the shielding list should not attend school in person. However, the government said it would look at how it could use individualised risk assessments to maximise attendance.
Also at this highest level, greater levels of testing will be required in response to outbreaks in schools and PE should only take place out of doors.