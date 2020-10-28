Team GB fell runner missing in Perthshire hills
Police and mountain rescue teams are searching for a missing Team GB fell runner in Perthshire.
Chris Smith, 43, set off for a run from Invervar near Aberfeldy at about 15:00 on Tuesday.
He planned to run Meall nan Aighean, Carn Mairg, Meall Garbh and Carn Gorm before returning at 17:00.
His family described him as "an experienced mountain runner" but said "he may have become disorientated and ended up further afield".
Mr Smith was on holiday with his wife and sons in Perthshire.
Originally from Daviot in Aberdeenshire, he now lives in Haywards Heath, Sussex where he is a member of Thames Valley Harriers.
His sister-in-law, Elaine Smith, told BBC Scotland: "I want to express the family's sincere thanks for the support we've received and for the efforts of all of the services and teams involved in the rescue.
"They're working so hard and we really appreciate it.
"Chris is still missing contrary to some misinformation online," she said.
Mr Smith's cousin, Ruth McKee, posted on social media to spread awareness of his disappearance.
My cousin is missing after going for a run in Glen Lyon is Perthshire yesterday. He's an experienced fell runner and could have become disorientated and ended up further afield. Please share. pic.twitter.com/rEnmUWndSx— Ruth McKee (@ruthamckee) October 28, 2020
Police Scotland said officers and mountain rescue teams were carrying out the search with assistance from the coastguard helicopter.