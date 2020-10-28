Covid in Scotland: 78 patients sent to care homes after testing positive
Dozens of patients who tested positive for Covid-19 were transferred from Scottish hospitals to care homes, a report has revealed.
Public Health Scotland said 78 such patients were discharged to care homes between 1 March and 21 April
