BBC News

Scotland's papers: 'Cheers and jeers' as MSPs back new lockdown

Published
image copyrightScottish Daily Mail
image copyrightThe Herald
image copyrightThe i
image copyrightScottish Daily Express
image copyrightThe Scotsman
image copyrightThe Times
image copyrightDaily Telegraph
image copyrightThe National
image copyrightDaily Record
image copyrightScottish Sun
image copyrightEdinburgh Evening News
image copyrightEvening Express
image copyrightDaily Star
image copyrightGlasgow Times
image copyrightPress and Journal
image copyrightEvening Telegraph
image copyrightThe Courier