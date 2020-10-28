Covid shuts 17 Greater Glasgow and Clyde hospital wards
By Lisa Summers
Scotland Health Correspondent
- Published
Scotland's largest health board has had to close 17 wards to new admissions because of coronavirus outbreaks.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHS GGC) said it was treating 609 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the region.
That is more than half the coronavirus patients in Scotland's hospitals.
The board said it had reported 21 significant incidents of healthcare acquired infections to Public Health Scotland.
NHS GGC said staff were working extremely hard to look after these patients and ensure emergency, trauma and cancer surgery were continuing as well as some elective surgery.
Last week the health board confirmed it had 20 "red wards" that were exclusively treating patients who have tested positive.
Meanwhile, four wards are closed at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where concerns have been raised about the number of new cases of the virus.
NHS Tayside has suspended regular visiting for patients in Ninewells, Perth Royal Infirmary and some wards in Stracathro Hospital in Brechin.
It has also been reported that NHS Lothian has postponed a number of non-urgent operations and procedures after an influx of Covid cases.
The latest Scottish government statistics show that there were 1,100 people in hospital across Scotland on Monday with recently confirmed Covid.