Scottish miners convicted during strike to be pardoned
Miners convicted during the year-long strike in the 1980s are expected to be pardoned by the Scottish government.
It is believed about 1,400 miners were arrested and more than 500 were convicted during the national dispute.
A review commissioned by ministers said it was unlikely many of the miners would face prosecution for their actions today.
The Scottish government will update MSPs on the convictions obtained during the 1984-85 strike on Wednesday.
Millions of people protested against pit closures during the industrial dispute with Margaret Thatcher's government.
Throughout the summer of 1984 there were violent clashes between striking miners and police, whose numbers often ran into several hundred at each confrontation.
Violence led to widespread use of the breach of the peace charge.
The independent review, chaired by human rights lawyer John Scott QC, found most of the miners' actions would be unlikely to result in prosecution today.
His review into policing of the miners' strike - which was ordered by the Scottish government after pressure from former miners' leaders - proposed that those convicted of breach of the peace and similar offences be pardoned.
Miners say if pardons are announced by the Scottish government, it will put further pressure on Westminster to hold a public inquiry into the events at the Orgreave coking works near Rotherham, where about 100 miners were charged with rioting.
The South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner has since said the force came "dangerously close to being used as an instrument of state".
Former miners are expected to gather outside Holyrood ahead of the statement on Wednesday.
Davie Hamilton - who went on to become Labour MP for Midlothian - will be among them. He was arrested, acquitted, and then blacklisted.
He said: "Many [miners who were convicted] have now passed away... but their families are still there.
"The vast majority... the only conviction they ever had was during the miners' strike. This rights a wrong."
He said a pardon was long overdue for grossly excessive punishments handed to strikers.
Scottish Labour MSP Neil Findlay will join the miners outside Holyrood.
He said: "Many former miners and their families have waited years for this - they have paid a heavy price for their convictions, including being blacklisted from employment."
He added: "Today we can right a historic wrong that affected so many working men and their families."