Your pictures of Scotland 23 - 30 October

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 23 and 30 October.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

image copyrightSean Young
image caption"First time using my new phone's night setting mode," says Sean Young from Elgin. "Caught the aurora at Lossiemouth West beach lighthouse."
image copyrightBrian Forsyth
image caption"The burn behind Glamis Kirk in Angus flows through some beautiful autumn colours," says Brian Forsyth from Kirriemuir.
image copyrightGordon Bain
image captionGordon Bain from Inverness captured these reflections at North Kessock, just before sunrise on a beautiful still morning.
image copyrightAlan Brown
image caption"My partner Nathalie Cortada about to take a dip at Balmedie beach," says Alan Brown. "She's wearing a swimming suit borrowed from my 82-year-old mum."
image copyrightTony Hammock
image captionTony Hammock says: "This pup had been fast asleep for the whole two hours that I had been watching, until the incoming tide woke it up."
image copyrightDave Cullen
image captionThe Bass Rock at sunrise, taken by Dave Cullen.
image copyrightGill Garrigan
image caption"A beautiful view of Leith in autumn", sent in by Gill Garrigan and taken by her husband Tom.
image copyrightMarian Coburn
image caption"Heavy rain wreaked havoc with this little red squirrel's ear tufts," says Marian Coburn from Perth.
image copyrightFrankie MacEachen
image caption"Autumn Rays" taken on Stevenston beach by Frankie MacEachen from Shawlands as the sun's evening rays shone over the Holy Isle and Arran.
image copyrightDebbie Stevens
image captionDebbie Stevens' dog Islay admiring the view down to the Flow Country from Ben Hope in Sutherland.
image copyrightPeter Buxton
image captionPeter Buxton from East Yorkshire captured this image of Hannah playing with Moss as they warmed up between the hail showers at Camusdarach.
image copyrightStewart Whitlie
image captionRunning in the Caerketton and Allermuir hills was "well worth the early start" for Stewart Whitlie from Edinburgh.
image copyrightSally Cruickshanks
image captionWhile working from home, Sally Cruickshanks has been enjoying early-morning walks with her dog Taylor in Ink Bottle Woods on the outskirts of Stonehaven. "It is so peaceful," she says.
image copyrightCaterina Mogno
image captionCaterina Mogno from Edinburgh captured this view of the Braid Hills and Pentland Hills from Blackford Hill summit.
image copyrightMatt Powell
image captionSix having a seat at Findhorn Bay, sent in by Matt Powell.
image copyrightBen Emson
image captionBen Emson captured "The last embers of Summer", with this sunset over Elie bay in Fife.
image copyrightSamantha Finlayson
image caption"Redwing reflections" from Samantha Finlayson of Inverurie.
image copyrightIrene Troughton
image captionIrene Troughton's eerie image of the Temple of Venus in Macduff.
image copyrightLisa and Andy Goldie
image captionLisa and Andy Goldie from Edinburgh sent in this picture of Scarpa and her pup Sherpa basking in the autumn light near the Cullins on the Isle of Skye.
image copyrightEunice Clarke
image captionEunice Clarke captured a single cell storm cloud at Seilebost on the Isle of Harris. "A day that was a challenge for the ferry company operating in very adverse conditions."
image copyrightAileen McLuckie
image captionAileen McLuckie from Edinburgh spotted a double rainbow over Mavisbank Doocot, Lasswade.
image copyrightJennifer Bonner
image captionA gull in flight over Sango Sands Oasis beach in Durness, as captured by Jennifer Bonner from London.
image copyrightCallum Scott
image captionCallum Scott was delighted with this image of the Old Bridge of Dee, on the Invercauld Estate in Braemar.
image copyrightInesa Strielciunaite
image captionInesa Strielciunaite captured Thainstone House in the moonlight.
image copyrightJim McMillan
image captionJim McMillan took this photograph from Irvine beach facing onto Ailsa Craig.
image copyrightBev Winton
image captionThe Wonderous Woods at Hopetoun House was a magical occasion - and "not just for children", says Bev Winton from Edinburgh.
image copyrightAlana Willox
image captionFraserburgh beach on a clear morning after days of rain, as seen by Alana Willox.
image copyrightAmanda Pirie
image captionAmanda Pirie's dog Caley taking in the views in Glen Sannox on the Isle of Arran.
image copyrightHeather Mackenzie
image captionThe Pink House on Loch Glass, taken by Heather Mackenzie from Maryburgh.
image copyrightJane Sayliss
image captionThese root vegetables had been left to dry across a greenhouse door at Inverewe Garden. "The image and colours really caught my eye on what was a rather colourless day," says Jane Sayliss.
image copyrightMurdo Aird
image captionMurdo Aird was in reflective mood when he took this photo from the top of Meig Dam at Loch Meig in Strachconon.
image copyrightDouglas T Coutts
image captionLossiemouth in all its glory, from Douglas T Coutts.
image copyrightMairi Steele
image caption"View from my bedroom window" by Mairi Steele from Borghasgtan on the Isle of Lewis.
image copyrightTim Weir
image captionThis is Winston, moments before he dived into the leaves during a walk in Blair Drummond, from Tim Weir of Glasgow.
image copyrightSam Herd
image captionIt's a long way down An Teallach, sent in by Sam Herd.
image copyrightAlex Christie
image captionAlex Christie was enjoying the autumnal tranquillity near Glenshee when he captured this shot.
image copyrightBrian Colston
image captionBrian Colston visited Loch Faskally in search of some Scottish autumn colour and wasn't disappointed. "Our scenery at its best and worst - as you can see from the splashes in the water."
image copyrightDavid Wilkinson
image caption"Beautiful autumn colours are now out in force in Falkirk, as this picture from Callendar Park shows", says David Wilkinson from Denny.
image copyrightRichard Paton
image captionRichard Paton from Ellon describes his picture as "Haddo House under the Milky Way" at Haddo Country Park in Aberdeenshire.
image copyrightJemma Donnelly
image captionJemma Donnelly got up-close with this inquisitive deer at the Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe.
image copyrightAndy Leonard
image captionAndy Leonard was taken by the gorgeous autumn colours at the Rocks of Solitude in Edzell.

