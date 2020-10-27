MSPs to debate five-level Covid alert system
MSPs are to debate and vote on Scotland's new five-level system of local Covid-19 restrictions.
The government has drawn up the new system - which is linked to the three-tier system in force in England - to come into force from 2 November.
Opposition parties were consulted during the process and MSPs are to have a say on whether to approve the plan.
Decisions about which levels will apply to each area of Scotland are to be announced later in the week.
A letter from the Scottish government to council leaders suggested that North and South Lanarkshire could be placed in the top level of restrictions, while the rest of the central belt could be one level below.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said some "clarifications to the detail" of measures set out on Friday are likely following consultations, with a "revised version" to be published ahead of the Holyrood debate.
The new system adds two additional levels to the three-tier system currently in use in England, with a "level zero" at the bottom and strict measures akin to a full lockdown at the top in level four.
These can be applied across Scotland, or differently in each local area, depending on the spread of the virus.
The restrictions currently in place in the central belt - with bars and restaurants closed - are likely to be reflected in level three, while the measures across the rest of the country - where there are lighter curbs on hospitality - will be close to level two.
Ms Sturgeon said it was "quite likely" that many parts of the country would stay in "broadly the level they are in", adding: "For many places, there may be no immediate change".
She said some areas of concern - like Dundee and Lanarkshire - could potentially "go up a level", while there would need to be a "sustained" fall in the prevalence of the virus in an area for its alert level to be lowered.
The first minister said: "We'll all take a bit of time to get used to this differentiated approach, but I think that's better than having the whole country live under tough restrictions that might only be necessary in one part of the country."
The framework was drawn up following talks with opposition parties, and consultations with business leaders were also held over the weekend.
Ms Sturgeon said some changes to the structure announced on Friday were likely to be made a result of this, and will set them out before the Holyrood debate.
MSPs will debate and vote on the general principles of the system, but not which level each area is to be placed into.
A motion lodged in Ms Sturgeon's name says "local NHS boards and local authorities will be consulted on the application of the framework to individual areas" and that the data underpinning decisions will be published.
The Conservatives have called for a "business advisory council" to be involved in decisions to "help keep Scottish jobs safe".
There have been calls for Holyrood to have more of a say in how decisions about the pandemic and the government's response to it are taken.
Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh said it was time for the parliament to "reassert its role" and have "more and earlier opportunities to scrutinise and participate in decision-making on the restrictions affecting the daily lives of the people we represent".
Ms Sturgeon has said she welcomes parliamentary scrutiny, but that it is important government is able to "act quickly" to react to the virus.