Scotland's papers: Elderly paid price of Covid and ferries 'too big'Publishedduration9 minutes agoimage captionThe Sunday Times Scotland leads with revelations which claim England's elderly "paid the price" of protecting the NHS in the early stages of the pandemic. The paper claims over-80s were denied intensive care treatment and says that documents drawn up at the request of England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, outlined guidelines used to prevent many elderly Covid patients from receiving ventilation in intensive care.image captionThe two-week isolation period for contacts of people infected with Covid-19 could be halved to between seven and 10 days, says the Sunday Telegraph. It is over fears that people are not complying with the test and trace system. Sir Bernard Jenkin, chairman of the Commons liaison committee writes in the paper, saying there is a "vacuum of leadership in test and trace, which is destroying cooperation and compliance".image captionThe Scottish Mail on Sunday claims that NHS staff could be given a coronavirus vaccine "in weeks". The paper claims it has seen a memo sent by an NHS Trust chief to his staff, revealing that the health service is preparing for a national vaccination programme before Christmas.image captionAn exclusive in the Scottish Sunday Express hears from a virus expert who is working on a strategy that would see vulnerable groups shielded at home and while the virus "runs its course" among the young and fit".image captionScotland's lifeline ferries make the front of the Sunday Herald. The paper's investigation claims the new, overdue CalMac ships are bigger than was required and that the existing fleet of island ferries are already oversized and overstaffed.image captionIn this week's Sunday Post, the lead story is about a young Scottish mother "fleeing a violent ex" in Malta. It reports she was ordered to return to the country by a Scots judge, who did not know that the man had admitted a violent attack on a delivery driver months earlier. The paper reports anger from Scottish Women's Aid.image captionThe Sunday Mail reports on a "fun-free" winter after restrictions were put on celebrations by the Scottish government in efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.image captionThe Sunday National says "Westminster dirty tricks won't stop independence" as it reports that leaked plans to thwart a second referendum are unlikely to succeed because of the unpopularity of Boris Johnson.image captionAnd the Scottish Sun on Sunday leads with a story about Coronation Street star Jack P ShepherdDaily RecordThe HeraldThe ScotsmanThe Scottish SunThe NationalThe TimesDaily MailDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening Telegraph