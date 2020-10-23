Worst-hit health board has over 500 Covid patients
More than half of the patients hospitalised with Covid in Scotland are being treated in the country's worst-hit health board area.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said staff are currently caring for over 500 patients with the virus.
It also confirmed 20 "red wards" are exclusively treating patients who have tested positive.
Latest figures show 975 people are in hospital with a confirmed case, 41 more than on Thursday.
On Friday First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced 493 of the country's 1,401 new cases were detected in NHSGGC.
And, since the start of the pandemic, 17,926 of Scotland's 54,016 cases (33%) have been recorded by the health board.
NHSGGC said it has now implemented red, amber and green patient pathways across its sites to separate Covid and non-Covid patients in a bid to minimise the spread of the virus.
'Absolutely critical'
Dr Scott Davidson, deputy medical director for acute services, said: "Numbers are continuing to rise across Scotland and Greater Glasgow and Clyde has been the worst affected region in the country.
"It is absolutely critical the public follows the guidelines to ensure that our staff are able to continue effectively managing and treating both Covid and non-Covid patients."
A programme of elective surgery is being maintained but Dr Davidson warned staff are currently looking after a record number of patients.
He added: "While the numbers of Covid-19 patients may not yet have reached March's peak levels, there is as much pressure on our staff across services.
"We would like to remind the public of the current policies in relation to using health services, as minimising unnecessary footfall plays a huge role in preventing the spread of the virus, and allows our staff to focus on delivering the best care possible."
Tayside visiting restrictions
In the meantime the public are being asked to attend hospital appointments alone, unless they fall into one of the specific support categories, and only to use A&E in an emergency.
They are also being reminded that community assessment centres are there to provide support to those with Covid symptoms.
In addition, health practices and pharmacies are still available alongside out-of-hours services.
Meanwhile, NHS Tayside has suspended regular visiting for patients in wards in Ninewells, Perth Royal Infirmary and the surgical wards in Stracathro.
The board said it had taken the "difficult decision" to limit the spread of the virus and protect vulnerable patients.
Almost 50 people people are being treated for confirmed Covid in Tayside hospitals, along with a number of suspected cases, and the board said the number is increasing on a daily basis.
Claire Pearce, director of nursing and midwifery, said: "We understand that suspending visiting will impact on families and patients and we know that not being able to visit family members whilst they are in hospital is distressing for many people.
"However it is vital that we keep our patients, staff and the public safe. We hope everyone understands that we have made this difficult decision for these reasons."