Scotland to enter new five-tier Covid alert system
- Published
Scotland is to enter a new five-tier system of coronavirus alert levels, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.
The new model will come into force from 2 November, when temporary restrictions on the hospitality trade are to expire.
It features five levels of measures - from "level zero" to four - to be applied in different areas of Scotland depending on the spread of the virus.
The top level would be close to a full lockdown, but the aim is for schools to remain open at all levels.
The first minister said the new strategy was about "striking the best balances we can" between suppressing the virus and minimising wider harms to businesses and individuals.
The move in Scotland comes as tougher restrictions are brought into force for millions of people in England and Wales.
Coronavirus cases in Scotland continue to rise, with 1,401 registered on Friday alongside a further 18 deaths.
Ms Sturgeon said the ban on home visits and the short-term restrictions currently imposed on bars and restaurants in the central belt of the country in particular were beginning to slow the increase in cases.
However, she said restrictions would still be needed until a vaccine for the virus was developed.
Five-tier system
The new Scottish system adds two tiers to the model used in England - one at the top and one at the bottom.
The most basic tier - which Ms Sturgeon called "level zero" - is "the closest to normality we think we can safely get to without more effective treatments for Covid, or a vaccine". It will see people from three different households allowed to meet up indoors, and most businesses open.
Level one would add "slightly more" restrictions, with household gatherings limited to six people from two households.
Levels two will be similar to the restrictions currently in place across Scotland, with some restrictions on hospitality businesses, while level three will see many closed entirely.
Ms Sturgeon said the top level of restrictions would not be used "unless absolutely necessary", if transmission rates of the virus became very high. This would be "closer to a full lockdown" with non-essential shops closed and people from different households only allowed to meet outdoors.
Decisions on which tier each part of Scotland will be placed in will be made in collaboration with local health protection teams in the coming week.
