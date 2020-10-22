Covid: Licensed traders threaten legal action over Scottish curbs
Five Scottish hospitality industry bodies have launched a legal challenge against the Scottish government's Covid restrictions.
The trade bodies say they will petition for a judicial review if the current curbs are not withdrawn.
The move was announced after the restrictions, including pub closures in the central belt, were extended.
Nicola Sturgeon said businesses had the right to challenge decisions, but she added they were not "taken lightly".
Spokesman for the traders, Paul Waterson, warned the sector was "at breaking point".
The organisations behind the proposed legal bid include;
- the Scottish Beer & Pub Association
- the Scottish Licensed Trade Association
- UK Hospitality (Scotland)
- the Scottish Hospitality Group
- and the Night Time Industries Association Scotland
They issued a pre-action letter to the Scottish government demanding it withdraw the current regulations and enter into a "meaningful consultation with the [hospitality] sector".
The group says it wants an answer from ministers by 4pm on Wednesday, 28 October and if a satisfactory response is not received it will petition for a Judicial Review.
'Repeatedly targeted'
Mr Waterson explained: "It is with regret that we now commence with this first stage in the legal process. We understand and entirely support the goal of suppressing the virus, but our sector is at breaking-point.
"Despite having more mitigation measures than other sectors and the vast majority of operators going above and beyond in ensuring customer safety, our sector has been repeatedly targeted without consultation and without the evidence."
He cautioned "anecdotal evidence" should not be influencing government decisions and the sector should not have to pay the price for "uncontrollable risks" in other parts of the economy.
Mr Waterson compared the sector to a "sacrificial lamb" and highlighted new evidence from Northern Ireland which states that the closure of hospitality only has an "0.1-0.2 impact on the R number".
He added: "The economic support offered to premises doesn't come close to compensating the businesses and means jobs are being lost and livelihoods ruined. Any measures must be proportionate and be backed up by evidence, we do not believe that is the case here.
"The industry simply cannot endure the extension of the current restriction, further restrictive measures expected from 2 November or get into a stop start situation. We are now facing the end of our industry as we know it."
During her daily media briefing on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon said emergency laws had been put in place to deal with the "quite unique challenge of a global pandemic".
While accepting the right of businesses to challenge her decisions, she said: "People in that sector are entirely understandably stressed and anxious and deeply worried about the future of their businesses and the future of their jobs.
"When I talk about 'the buck stopping here' - that includes people wanting to criticise and be angry at the decisions government is taking. I understand that and I accept that as part of my job.
"I suppose all I will keep stressing is that these decisions are not taken lightly. The idea that I willingly or lightly put restrictions on businesses ability to operate could not be further from the truth."
She added that the country was in a "most horrendous situation right now" and stressed she was trying to balance and minimise impacts of the virus on public health and the economy.