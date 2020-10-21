Covid in Scotland: Hospitality curbs extended for another week
- Published
Bars and restaurants in Scotland's central belt are to remain closed for another week after short-term Covid-19 restrictions were extended.
The move comes as a further 28 deaths linked to the virus were recorded.
Scotland is due to move to a multi-tier system of virus alert levels similar to that in England from November 2.
The temporary restrictions targeting hospitality venues in the central belt in particular will continue until then to enable a "smooth transition".
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it would "not be safe" to ease any restrictions in the short term, but said "we believe they may already be making a difference" to the spread of the virus.
Bars and restaurants in Scotland's central belt - an area containing about 3.4m people - were closed on 9 October as part of what Ms Sturgeon called a "short, sharp action to arrest a worrying increase in infection".
Hospitality venues in other parts of the country can only serve alcohol indoors.
Multi-tiered system
These measures were originally meant to expire on 26 October, but Ms Sturgeon said they would now continue until a new "strategic framework" comes into force.
This multi-tier system will involve different levels of restrictions that can be applied nationally or regionally depending on the level of infection. It is due to be published on Friday, and debated by MSPs after Holyrood's half term recess.
Ms Sturgeon said she had agreed with her cabinet on Wednesday that the short-term restrictions should remain in place in the interim to ensure a "smooth transition to the new system".
The move came after an update on the latest numbers;
- a further 1,739 cases of coronavirus were logged in Scotland, but that includes "catch-up" figures following problems with tests at the weekend
- the number of people in hospital rises by 49 to 873
- a further 28 deaths were registered in the past 24 hours - the highest number reflected in the daily statistics since 21 May
- and figures from the National Records of Scotland said Covid-19 had been mentioned on 75 death certificates in the week to Sunday, an increase of 50 on the week before.
The new multi-tier framework will include details of financial support for businesses hit by enforced closures, which Ms Sturgeon will be "broadly similar" to that on offer in other parts of the UK.
She said: "While the level of support we set out will be the maximum that the Scottish government is able to provide within the resources available to us, it is the minimum we think is necessary.
"In common with other devolved administrations and many councils in England we will continue to pursue urgent discussions with the Treasury about provision of adequate support to help businesses and individuals through the restrictions likely to be necessary in the time ahead."
The first minister said the system was designed to provide clarity about the rules going forward, but warned that further restrictions might still be needed.
She said: "It is important to be clear at this stage that we can't rule out that this new approach will entail further extension of existing restrictions, or tougher ones if we think that is necessary to safeguard life.
"It's also important to be very clear that our decisions will be balanced by the assessment of the wider harms that Covid and the measures taken to tackle it are having - the wider harms to health as well as jobs and livelihoods."
Ms Sturgeon said the continuing rise in infections and deaths was "clearly concerning", but she believed it "should not be taken as an indication that the current restrictions we are living under are not having any impact".
She said: "We do believe these restrictions will make a difference, and we believe they may already be making a difference. Even allowing for today's figures, we may be seeing a reduction in the rate at which new cases are increasing."
