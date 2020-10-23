BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland 16 - 23 October

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 16 and 23 October. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

image copyrightMichael Kent
image captionThis out-of-this-world shot of the milky way above Lonan House in Glen Lonan was snapped by Michael Kent.
image copyrightAndrena Coburn
image captionAutumn has arrived. Andrena Coburn's daughter shares her name with the season and enjoys her special time of year playing hide and seek behind the big fir trees in the Hermitage at Dunkeld.
image copyrightMichelle Borland
image captionDoe a deer - this friendly female deer wasn't shy as she met Michelle Borland on a visit to Glencoe.
image copyrightMarion Reid
image captionRay - this drop of golden sun adds the finishing touches to Marion Reid's portrait of autumn.
image copyrightBruce Melvin
image captionMe myself and I - Bruce Melvin's daughter Evie has the hills near Cairnsmore of Fleet all to herself in this picture.
image copyrightMalcolm Allan
image captionCanoe believe how beautiful the light and the broody sky look for this kayaker on Loch Bracadale, Skye?
image copyrightMarc McCubbin
image captionOh deer - this majestic creature was waiting for a snack from Marc McCubbin from Renfrew at the Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe.
image copyrightM Mclellan
image captionA molten sunset pours liquid gold over Seamill beach in Arran.
image copyrightFlora Zoltowska
image captionA housebreaking squirrel is caught in the act stealing nuts in Edinburgh.
image copyrightChristine Johnston
image captionWho says we only choose dogs? Cleo the cat represents the feline faction as she enjoys the autumn sunshine in her garden in Motherwell.
image copyrightAoibheann Devine
image captionA line of the times: Aoibheann Devine thought this washing line near Pittenweem was very 2020.
image copyrightStephanie Brough
image captionAhead of the curve: Stephanie Brough got the best part of the day on her morning run through the McLennan Arch on Glasgow Green.
image copyrightChristie Mellis
image captionWhy couldn't the pony sing? Because he was a little hoarse: Christie Mellis reckons her son Nathaniel was sharing a joke with a local horse where his gran stays near Cove, Kilcreggan.
image copyrightMaureen Kerrigan
image captionHaving it Largs: A rainbow encapsulates the North Ayrshire town, spotted from the Cumbrae ferry terminal by Maureen Kerrigan.
image copyrightAlison Roberts
image captionNo going back: Lucy, aged 10 braces for the cold after jumping off the slipway at Lamlash Bay, Arran as her mum Alison Roberts snapped the shot.
image copyrightNeil Howie
image captionThis tree-mendous picture of Finn the Cocker Spaniel at the Cat Gates at Culzean Castle has a cinematic feel to it.
image copyrightSandie Pow
image captionSandie Pow's husband Colin travels at the speed of kite as he surfs on the family's favourite beach, Sands of Luce in Dumfries and Galloway.
image copyrightStephen Robertson
image captionStephen Robertson soaked up the rich colours of autumn highlighted in this beautiful sunset over the hamlet of Altandhu and the summer isles.
image copyrightLisa McKerley Douglas
image captionFour-year-old George is on track for a nice day out as he waves at the approaching train driver and passengers on the miniature railway as Strathaven Model Society staged the final rides of 2020.
image copyrightSarah Morris
image captionMist and yellow fruitfulness: Autumn colours take over in the back garden of Sarah Morris in Hamilton.
image copyrightGene Webster
image captionGene Webster saw some shades of Halloween in this in-tree-guing shot taken at Glenmore in Aviemore.
image copyrightAlan Bruce
image captionSea bass: Alan Bruce from Edinburgh captured this cold-looking view of Bass rock with gannets looking on.
image copyrightSylvia Beaumont
image captionThree Exmoor ponies at North Berwick Law take a colt hard look at a couple of dogs walking past.
image copyrightLinda Young
image captionWish view were here: Linda Young captures Ard Neackie on Loch Eriboll - a rocky promontory connected to the mainland by a sandy spit.
image copyrightRoss Collins
image captionLeave me alone: Ross Collins witnesses a car-free Kelvin Way in Glasgow as it remains pedestrian-only for social distancing.
image copyrightAmy Ross-Henderson
image captionJoe and Joshua appreciate a neighbour's rainbow in support of our NHS.
image copyrightJanina Dolny
image captionMussel Beach: Jan DolnyI took an autumnal walk along Musselburgh Beach and was reminded how the town got its name, with thousands of mussel shells lining the shoreline beyond Fisherrow Harbour.
image copyrightCraig Buchan
image captionDrama scene: Craig Buchan's photo from St Fillans looking out over Loch Earn looks like the start of a movie with the morning mist breaking over the still loch.
image copyrightPhilip Graham
image captionIn the run-up to Halloween, this moody picture of the light at the end of the tunnel on Inchcolm Island in the Firth of Forth has a hint of Harry Potter about it, and He Who Must Not Be Named.
image copyrightArran Keir
image captionIt's not Ard to see why we loved this mirror image shot of Loch Ard by Alan from Glasgow.

