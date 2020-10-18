Covid in Scotland: Inquiry into Holyrood working practices
An inquiry will be held on the Scottish Parliament's working practices during the Covid-19 pandemic.
A committee of MSPs will assess whether the government has been effectively scrutinised and held to account over the last seven months.
The standards, procedures and public appointments committee is calling for views to be submitted.
The inquiry will recommend changes to allow laws to continue to be enacted in future "challenging situations".
'Future resilience'
Much of Holyrood's business has moved online since the onset of the virus, with committees held virtually and MSPs able to join sessions in the chamber by video link.
Committee convener Bill Kidd said: "The past seven months have seen extraordinary changes to the working practices of the Scottish Parliament - changes that had to be made urgently through absolute necessity.
"This inquiry will seek to evaluate the effectiveness of Holyrood's recent working practices and review our capacity to scrutinise the government and to hold it to account during this time of crisis.
"Our intention will be to make procedural recommendations that promote the future resilience of the Parliament."
Deputy convener Patrick Harvie said: "Having the opportunity to scrutinise the government of the day and hold it to account is vital.
"It's important, therefore, we look back on the last seven months and learn from that experience what worked well, what should be replicated and what can be improved upon as a Parliament."