Covid in Scotland: Deaths from virus increase by 15
A further 15 people have died from coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities in Scotland under the measure to 2,609.
The Scottish government confirmed 1,167 more people had tested positive within the same 24-hour period.
It represents 17.6% of people who were newly tested.
Meanwhile 675 people were in hospital on Friday with a recently confirmed case of the virus - of these 62 were in intensive care.
It comes amid warnings to football fans to stay at home during Saturday's Old Firm clash.
