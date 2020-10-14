Nicola Sturgeon 'very unlikely' to ease household visit rules
Nicola Sturgeon has warned that she is "very unlikely" to ease the ban on household visits in Scotland ahead of a review of Covid-19 restrictions.
The first minister is to update MSPs on measures to control the pandemic, which have to be reviewed every three weeks.
However she has already said the rules barring households from gathering indoors are not likely to change.
Ms Sturgeon is expected to provide further detail about tighter rules around the wearing of face coverings.
And she has said she will discuss "options" for what happens after the short-term set of additional restrictions on the hospitality trade ends later in October.
The government is drawing up a new multi-tier system of "alert levels" similar to that recently implemented in England.
Holyrood is currently in recess, so Ms Sturgeon will update MSPs remotely in an entirely virtual meeting of parliament.
Three weeks have now passed since Scots were barred from welcoming other people into their homes, with some exemptions.
People are still allowed to meet up in groups of up to six outdoors and in gardens, as long as no more than two households are present.
At her coronavirus briefing on Wednesday Ms Sturgeon said that she was "very unlikely to announce any changes or easing of the current rules on household gatherings".
However she said she would "say a bit more to parliament about new rules on face coverings, and about our options once the current two-week period of additional restrictions ends on 25 October".
The government has introduced new regulations mandating the wearing of face coverings in "indoor communal settings", including staff canteens and corridors in offices.
These came into force at the same time as the temporary closure of licensed premises across the central belt, and the reduced opening hours of bars and restaurants across the rest of Scotland.
Ms Sturgeon will face questions from opposition party leaders following her statement.
There have been questions over whether MSPs should be given a greater say over restrictions, with Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh saying the parliament must "reassert its role" in holding ministers to account and helping to make "very difficult decisions".
The first minister has said that while she welcomes scrutiny of her moves, the government needs to "act quickly in order to protect the population from the threat of the virus".
She has pledged to set out a three-tier system for restrictions over the coming days, which MSPs will then debate and vote on when they return from recess in the week beginning 26 October.