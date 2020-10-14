Covid in Scotland: Fears over speed of test results
- Published
NHS staff in Scotland are not getting coronavirus test results quickly enough, doctors have claimed.
The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow has called for the testing programme to be "re-examined" as demand on the health service increases.
Nursing unions said the testing regime had improved but delays to results was putting pressure on the NHS.
Health and social care workers have the top priority access to testing.
Concerns have also been raised about the turnaround in care homes with some staff waiting a week for test results, according to industry leaders.
Professor Jackie Taylor, president of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow and a consultant geriatrician, told Good Morning Scotland: "The testing strategy is something that really does need to be re-examined, we are growing the capacity within Scotland but it isn't just about capacity, what we need is the rapid turnaround of testing.
"And that is true of patients right the way through to be being able to test staff who may have been exposed, and in fact probably testing staff in hotspots who don't have symptoms.
"If we want to keep as many of our healthcare professionals at work then it's really important we have the right capacity."
Prof Taylor said there was concern in the NHS about demand in the coming weeks as cases continue to rise, especially as the routine procedures are still continuing.
'Pressure on workforce'
Theresa Fyffe, Scotland director of the Royal College of Nursing, added: "There's no doubt there has been improvement in testing, sometimes we have found the delay in getting the results has caused a pressure on workforce.
"Having results back as quickly as possible, ensuring the workforce can continue working, where they can, is really important."
All NHS staff, including community pharmacy and emergency dental care, and all social care workers are in the top priority group for testing.
Meanwhile, Donald Macaskill, chief executive of Scottish Care, has warned of "considerable variation" in turnaround times for care home worker test results, with some workers waiting up to seven days.
He said this was undermining confidence in the system to the extent that some care homes may not relax the rules on visiting residents.
Mr Macaskill said: "Some organisations may make the decision locally that they, because of their experience with poor testing, do not have the confidence that they are not increasing the risk to the resident."
The Scottish government said testing in hospitals continued to be an important part of its approach.
It has also said it will take control of the weekly care home testing regime, which is currently carried out at the UK government's facilities in Scotland.
It is hoped this will speed up the turnaround times for testing.