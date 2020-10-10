Image copyright PA Media

There have been six new coronavirus-related deaths in Scotland.

The latest figures showed another 1,009 new cases of the virus were recorded in the past 24 hours. The figure equates to 14.1% of those newly tested for Covid-19.

The health board area with the largest number of new cases was Greater Glasgow and Clyde, where 357 were confirmed.

NHS Lanarkshire had 204 new cases, with 160 in the Lothians.