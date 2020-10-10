Scotland

Scotland's papers: Cafe axe 'muddle' and Covid heroes honoured

  • 10 October 2020
Image caption The first minister threatened to close all cafes in the central belt if bosses fail to grasp her "muddled" new Covid law, writes The Scottish Sun. It comes after criticism of the government's messaging on what businesses should close to comply with restrictions brought in to stem the spread of coronavirus.
Image caption The tough new measures, which have resulted in all licensed premises in five Scottish health authorities being closed for 16 days, prompted demonstrations from landlords who staged "ice protests" in city centres across Scotland, reports the Evening Express.
Image caption Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that the UK government would pay up to two-thirds of the wages of staff at firms forced to close as a result of the pandemic, writes The Daily Telegraph.
Image caption The other story dominating Scotland's front pages is the Queen's Birthday Honours list. The Times features a picture of Edinburgh nurse Alison Williams who has been awarded the British Empire Medal, along with recognition for 400 virus workers and volunteers.
Image caption The Press and Journal also features locals who have been named on the list for their work in communities as the pandemic took hold. Among them is retired firefighter John Anderson, who organised deliveries of care packages in Fraserburgh.
Image caption Dundee TV favourite Lorraine Kelly and the city's gaming business "guru" Chris van der Kuyl make the front page of The Courier after both being recognised with a CBE in the honours list.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail also leads with the news that hundreds of frontline NHS workers and volunteers have been recognised by the Queen for their contribution during the pandemic.
Image caption An anguished son whose father died after contracting Covid in a pub has pleaded with everyone to stick to the government's new safety rules, writes the Scottish Daily Express. Gordon McPherson, who would have been 82 on Tuesday, died last month - just three weeks after testing positive for the virus, says the paper.
Image caption The Glasgow Times also leads with a reader's story, reporting how a 67-year-old grandfather has spoken of his pride after completing a charity walk just a few months after suffering from coronavirus.
Image caption The public is being urged not to wait to approach the NHS for medical issues amid fears that screening and testing services could be paused to deal with a second wave of coronavirus, reports The Herald.
Image caption Away from coronavirus, the Daily Record leads with the story of a Scot who survived a drive-by shooting and has now reportedly been arrested in Iraq on gun charges.
Image caption The National says there is "outrage" over the "insulting" £3,000 pay rise for MPs at Westminster. The paper calls the award for politicians "tone deaf".
Image caption The Daily Star says National lottery chiefs have "saved the panto season" after committing funds for 34 venues.