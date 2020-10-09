Confusion over cafes as hospitality awaits answers

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cafes can stay open if they do not serve alcohol but now businesses are trying to define cafes and restaurants

Business owners trying to prepare for the 16-day hospitality shutdown are still in confusion over the definition of a cafe.

Bars and restaurants in the central belt have to close at 18:00 on Friday.

But some are still unsure whether they are classed as a cafe or a restaurant - the difference between being allowed to stay open or not.

The Scottish government said it would provide guidance but this has not yet been published.

Cafes - even those which have a licence - are exempt from the hospitality shutdown as long as they do not serve alcohol.

The Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) claimed there was "no such thing as a licensed cafe" and called for urgent clarification.

In a tweet on Friday morning, the organisation said: "Absolutely ridiculous that on the day new regulations come into force we still do not know what licensed premises in the central belt will be allowed to open till 6pm for food only - shambles. What is a 'licensed cafe?' Find out maybe today!"

But speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme, national clinical director Jason Leitch said businesses should know.

He said: "It is not a neat division. Most institutions know which they are and if they need help with that, local authorities and the regulations coming today will help."

Skip Twitter post by @SLTAssociation Absolutely ridiculous that on the day new regulations come into force we still do not know what licensed premises in the Central Belt will be allowed to open till 6pm for food only - shambles. What is a “licensed cafe?” Find out maybe today! — The SLTA (@SLTAssociation) October 9, 2020 Report

He said the aim was to curb hospitality in a way that stops households intermixing. But he explained why they had chosen to let cafes remain open.

Prof Leith said: "We want the social isolation exemption. We want people who use cafes, particularly the elderly, or single parents with kids - people who can't have people in their houses just now.

"So we want them to be able to see each other but very, very safely."

He said that local authority environmental health officers were "part of the answer for that question".

However, trade bodies are angry at a lack of clear information.

Image copyright Getty Images

In her statement to MSPs on Wednesday, Nicola Sturgeon said that the temporary hospitality shutdown would include all licensed premises, with an exemption for cafes without an alcohol licence who could stay open until 18:00 "to support social isolation".

But during First Minister's Questions the following day, Ms Sturgeon answered a question from Labour MSP Jackie Baillie by saying that licensed cafes could stay open provided they did not serve alcohol.

Now businesses are questioning how cafes are defined and are still trying to understand if they can stay open.

The Scottish Conservatives have accused the SNP of "creating a shambles out of thin air" over what it called "a farcical series of mixed messages" about which cafes and restaurants could remain open.

The party's economy spokesman Maurice Golden said: "The SNP are having an absolute shocker. They've created a shambles out of thin air.

"Furious cafes and restaurants just want to know if they can open and they're being messed around by basic, avoidable blunders.

"Instead of sorting their shambles, the SNP government are passing the buck onto councils, environmental health officers and even the cafes themselves."

He added: "The suggestion that cafes and restaurants should just magically know themselves if they're allowed to open, when they're fighting through a blizzard of mixed messages from the SNP government, is plainly ridiculous."

The first minister said the new regulations would be published on Friday, and said environmental health officers would be responsible for ensuring they were adhered to.