Covid in Scotland: Your questions answered on the new restrictions
With new rules being introduced in Scotland from Friday evening, we asked what questions you wanted answered about the changes.
Some of the rules apply to the whole country, some only to five health board areas - Ayrshire and Arran, Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Lothian and Forth Valley.
We got the answers to some of those asked most frequently from the Scottish government.
We have an October break booked in self-catering accommodation outside our health board. Can we go?
People living in the five health board areas covering the central belt are being asked not to travel outside their area "unless they need to".
In a similar way, those living outside the central belt are being advised to avoid unnecessary travel into these areas.
This remains advice rather than a mandatory restriction, however, and the first minister said in her statement to the Scottish Parliament that no-one needs to call off a planned stay during the October holiday.
"We are not imposing mandatory travel restrictions at this stage, and specifically, we are not insisting that people cancel any half-term breaks they have planned," she said.
We have been invited to a wedding ceremony at Gretna Green, will this still be allowed with 15 attendees?
Tighter rules apply to most venues in the whole of Scotland.
But there is an exemption for "celebrations associated with specific life events" - including weddings which have already been booked. Funerals will also be exempt.
For these events, the current rules continue to apply. For weddings, no more than 20 people should be attend (including any children).
This includes the couple, witnesses, guests and anyone employed by the couple, such as a photographer - but not the person carrying out the ceremony or staff at a venue.
I have a swimming session booked for this Saturday - will this still be able to go ahead?
In the five health board areas with the toughest restrictions, group exercise classes are banned in pools and indoor gyms. A group swimming lesson or aquafit class would not be allowed, but an individual lesson may be permitted.
Under-18s are exempt from this, so for younger swimmers it is best to check with your local pool to find out if lessons are going ahead.
In other parts of Scotland there are no additional restrictions on the use of swimming pools.
Is the wearing of masks or face coverings mandatory on the stairs of tenements in Edinburgh?
Face coverings are required for all adults and children over five in many public spaces.
There are exemptions, including for people with some health conditions.
The areas covered by the face covering rules include shops, cinemas and public libraries.
Coverings are also required on public transport.
Masks or face coverings are not, however, currently required in residential properties.
But the Scottish government intends to extend the rules to other "indoor communal settings" - this will include, for example, staff canteens and corridors in workplaces.
How do the new rules relate to having a meal with drinks at a hotel?
During the 16-day period of additional rules, no pub or restaurant in the five central belt health board areas will be able to serve food or drink. Only cafes will be allowed to open, and only during the day.
Takeaways will be allowed.
Elsewhere in Scotland, pubs, cafes and restaurants will be able to serve food and non-alcoholic drinks during the day only - from 06:00-18:00. They will also be able to serve alcoholic drinks in outdoor spaces, subject to the current closing time of 22:00.
Hotel restaurants will be able to serve food after 18:00, but only for residents. Alcoholic drinks will not be allowed.
What about coffee shops that have a licence to sell alcohol?
It was thought the stricter rules would apply to all licensed premises.
But the first minister has said there will be an exemption for licensed cafes, as long as they do not continue to serve alcohol.
Speaking at Thursday's First Minister's Questions at the Scottish Parliament, she said regulations would be published to make this exemption clear.
Do the new restrictions include indoor bowling?
Within the central belt health board areas they will have to close for 16 days.
Also affected in these areas will be snooker and pool halls, casinos and bingo halls.
In addition, contact sports for anyone over 18 will be suspended - although professional sport will be allowed.
While group exercise classes are not allowed in the gyms, they can remain open for individual exercise.
