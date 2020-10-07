Nicola Sturgeon's written evidence to the inquiry into her government's botched handling of complaints against Alex Salmond has been published.

The first minister said the probe into her predecessor had caused her "a great deal of personal anguish".

However she insisted that she "tried to do the right thing" and "did not seek to influence" the investigation.

Opposition parties have accused the Scottish government of "obstructing" the work of the Holyrood inquiry.

Ms Sturgeon said it was "outrageous" that she was being accused of not answering questions when her written submission had not been published by the committee for more than two months after she submitted it.

