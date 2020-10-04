Image copyright Getty Images

The number of positive Covid cases in Scotland has increased by 758 in the last 24 hours, according to Scottish government data.

The new infections registered in Scotland amount to 13.3% of newly tested individuals.

But no further deaths have been reported since Saturday meaning the total remains 2,530.

The latest statistics also show yet another daily rise in the number of patients being treated in hospital.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney told BBC's Politics Scotland the trend is a "cause for concern."

In Scotland, there are currently 210 people in hospital confirmed as having the virus, an increase of 19 since Saturday.

Of those patients, 22 are in intensive care, one fewer than on Saturday.

'Loud warning bell'

A total of 266 cases were detected in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 176 in NHS Lothian and 138 in NHS Lanarkshire.

Positive tests were recorded in 11 of Scotland's 14 health board areas, with the exceptions of NHS Western Isles, NHS Shetland and NHS Orkney.

The total number of positive tests recorded since March is now 32,209.

On Saturday Scotland's national clinical director told BBC Scotland the rising intensive care figures were a "very, very loud warning bell that this pandemic is worsening."

Prof Jason Leitch also said a "circuit breaker" lockdown "remains a possibility" and also expressed alarm over the ongoing situation in Lanarkshire.