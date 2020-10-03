Image copyright PA Media Image caption NHS staff handing out test kits to Glasgow University students as they arrive for testing at a pop up test centre in Glasgow

Four more people have died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to Scottish government data.

A total of 764 new infections were registered in Scotland in the last day - 12.1% of newly tested individuals.

The latest statistics also show an increase in the number of people being treated in hospital and intensive care.

There are currently 191 people in hospital confirmed as having the virus, an increase of 16 in 24 hours.

Of those patients, 23 are in intensive care, four more than on Friday.

A total of 299 cases were detected in NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde, 152 in NHS Lanarkshire and 143 in NHS Lothian.

Positive tests were recorded in 12 of Scotland's 14 health board areas, with the exceptions of NHS Shetland and NHS Orkney.

The total number of people to have died in Scotland within 28 days of testing positive now stands at 2,530.